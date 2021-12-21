Emirates to reopen 20 additional airport lounges by February

Emirates plans to reopen a further 20 airport lounges by February, bringing its total number of operational lounges around the world to more than 120.

The airline has resumed operations to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network, flying to more than 120 destinations. In the UK, Emirates plans to reopen its lounges at London Heathrow, Birmingham and Manchester by the end of December, while lounges in London Gatwick and Glasgow will follow in January.

In Europe, Emirates lounges in Germany, including Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf, as well as lounges in Milan and Rome, are already operational. Hamburg and Paris are scheduled to follow suit later this month.

As per local restrictions, Emirates lounges are serving buffet or a la cart menus.

Travellers flying with Emirates to the US can access lounge facilities at Los Angeles International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport and New York JFK, with San Francisco lounge due to resume services in February.

Lounges in Colombo and Bangkok are also due to reopen soon.

Five of Emirates’s dedicated lounges in Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport are now fully operational. Lounges in Concourse B and the East Wing of Concourse A are open, while the first class and business class lounges in the West Wing of Concourse A are scheduled to reopen in the coming weeks. Plans are under way to ensure two lounges in Concourse C are able to welcome guests by early next year.

In addition to exclusive lounge experience by Emirates in Dubai and select airports within its network, first and business class passengers and Skywards platinum and gold members can access 96 partner lounges across the airline’s network. An additional 15 partner lounges will be phased in the coming months.

Stringent health and safety measures have been put in place in lounges across the network. Depending on specific local guidelines in each market, either buffet service or a la carte dining are offered and only contactless menus are available. Special seating arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing.