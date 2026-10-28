Inside Capella Dubai: What to expect from the ultra-luxury resort

Capella Hotels and Resorts is often ranked among the best in the world, and the group is set to make its UAE debut with Capella Dubai in 2030.

The ultra-luxury resort will form part of Dubai Peninsula, a new destination on the Jumeirah coastline, which will also house debut Dubai properties from Aman and Rosewood Hotels.

Shahab Lutfi, chairman of Dubai developer H&H, the group behind Dubai Peninsula, exclusively tells The National the project is conceived as a destination "with a distinct identity, bringing together some of the world’s most renowned hospitality brands, exceptional residences and a unique waterfront setting".

“Capella brings a different dimension to this vision through its intimate, highly personalised approach to hospitality," Lutfi says.

"We see a strong alignment between Capella’s emphasis on individual experiences and sense of place and our ambition to create a destination that offers more than exceptional design and location. Capella Dubai will introduce a more intimate, service-led hospitality experience to the city’s resort landscape, adding depth and character to the overall offering.”

What to expect at Capella Dubai

The Capella Dubai entrance, designed as a contemporary beachfront palace. Photo: Capella Show caption: The Capella Dubai entrance, designed as a contemporary beach…

Rising nine floors and featuring 115 luxurious rooms and suites, Capella Dubai will open directly onto a stretch of private beach.

Guests can look forward to a collection of exciting culinary concepts, including a rooftop restaurant and bar, a rooftop pool, and the Capella Lobby Lounge.

A signature feature at the heart of all Capella properties is the Capella Living Room, and Dubai will be no exception. The Living Room serves as a meeting place for guests to connect and converge, as well as a backdrop for workshops and activities.

It’s also the home of each property’s Capella Culturist, the brand’s self-described “part neighbourhood expert, part intuitive mind-reader” who can recommend and curate experiences that connect guests to each location’s local community, heritage and culture.

Beyond dining, the property will put a strong focus on wellness, with a spa complete with treatment rooms, a plunge pool, a hammam, dedicated male and female relaxation lounges, and a fitness centre.

Aesthetically, Capella Dubai is designed as a contemporary beachfront palace, drawing inspiration from Dubai’s long-standing connection to the sea; from its maritime heritage to its modern coastline, water, natural materials and light will cleverly frame every space.

Guests will arrive to a sweeping 25-metre-high arrival courtyard with grand marble-clad columns appearing to float within a reflecting pond. Once inside, the subtle nods to Dubai’s seafaring history extend to the interiors, the work of architectural firm Denniston, also behind One&Only One Za’abeel, Aman New York and Cheval Blanc Seychelles. This is translated into refined and modern interior design elements, including graphic motifs, crafted details and intentional material choices. A palette of sandstone, coral stone and dried palm fronds pays quiet homage to traditional coastal dwellings with soft, washed neutral tones laced with pops of washed blue, a chic reference to the surrounding waters.

Grand spaces of dramatic scale will lead into more intimate, residential-feeling spots, with framed views and plenty of plants across the public spaces intentionally dissolving the boundaries between inside and out, ensuring the connection to the beachfront setting is always felt.

The resort will also feature ample alfresco spaces, with courtyards, gardens, and outdoor terraces woven throughout, all layered with planting, elements of water, and textured marble to create immersive, calming sanctuaries.

Capella Dubai will mark the Singapore-based brand’s second property in the region, with Capella Hotels and Resorts debuting in the Middle East with Capella Diriyah, slated to open in Riyadh in 2027. Capella Hotels and Resorts currently has a portfolio of 10 properties across Asia Pacific and Australia.

“Capella has always been deliberately selective about where it goes, choosing destinations where we believe we can create something meaningful and distinctive,” says Roland Fasel, president of Capella Hotel Group.

“At Dubai Peninsula, our partnership with H&H is the foundation for all that we are building. They share our vision for the intimate, highly personalised experience Capella is known for, one that connects guests more deeply with Dubai, its culture and its people,” he adds. “With the opening of Capella Dubai in 2030, we will further establish our presence in one of the region’s most compelling cities, while remaining true to the approach to hospitality that defines Capella.”

Dubai Peninsula: What we know so far

A rendering of Dubai Peninsula, being built in Jumeirah 2. Photo: Capella Show caption: A rendering of Dubai Peninsula, being built in Jumeirah 2. P…

First announced in December 2025, the Dubai Peninsula will be located on reclaimed land along the coast in Jumeirah 2, stretching from the Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah.

Billed as "an ultra-luxury waterfront destination", it is expected to bring together some of the world’s best-known hospitality brands, as well as a marina lined with restaurants and boutiques, several luxury waterfront and beachfront residential towers and more than two million square feet of botanical gardens.

Alongside Capella Dubai, Aman will arrive in the UAE for the first time with an exclusive Kerry Hill-designed Aman Hotel, a collection of luxury Aman Residences and the members-only Aman Club. The all-suite waterfront Aman hotel will feature a 350m private beach and a 2,300 square metre Aman Spa, while the residential element comprises 78 ultra-luxury two- to five-bedroom residences, alongside four villas.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts will also mark its Dubai arrival on Dubai Peninsula, with Rosewood Dubai. Spanning 640,104 square feet, the property will feature 195 rooms and suites plus eight private villa gardens, a private beach and beach club, four dining venues, a dedicated wellness centre and Explorers Club for young guests. A separate residential tower on the same plot will feature 63 refined residences and five exclusive beachfront villas, with resident privileges including 24-hour concierge, a spa, private cinema, library and lounge. The project is scheduled to open in 2030.

Speaking on the wider destination, Lutfi adds, “We are bringing hospitality, architecture and landscape together from the outset, ensuring that each responds to the setting and contributes to a coherent vision. For us, the strength of Dubai Peninsula lies in the way its different elements come together, from its shoreline and central park to its collection of hospitality and residential offerings.”