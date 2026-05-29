W Taipei review: Design, dim sum and skyline views in Taiwan

W hotels are renowned for a sense of fun, with their bold design and youthful, lifestyle-led luxury. And W Taipei is no exception.

It occupies a central address in the Taiwanese city where it delivers a trendy vibe and great views of the nation’s best-known landmark: Taipei 101.

Behind a distinctive exterior, conceptualised by Japanese designer Tadashi Yamane, is a 405-room property with interiors by British firm GA Design, combining natural elements with modern technology for a nature-electrified concept. W Taipei includes 48 suites and is a vibrant base for exploring one of Asia’s most likeable cities.

The welcome

With our luggage not accompanying us out of the mainland Chinese city of Guangzhou due to a tight transfer connection, my wife and I use Taipei’s airport express and extensive metro system to reach the hotel in 45 minutes.

City Hall station is directly beneath, and the exit a two-minute walk from the hotel’s spacious entrance lobby.

Cheery, black-clad W staff guide us to lifts that take us to the 10th floor where check-in happens swiftly. Concierge staff happily call the airport the next morning to check on our itinerant cases.

The room

The open-plan lounge of a Fantastic Suite. Photo: W Taipei Info

We are in the appropriately named Fantastic Suite on the 18th floor – and there’s an immediate wow factor on entering the mostly open-plan, corner accommodation. Floor-to-ceiling windows reveal one of the best views of Taipei 101; the world’s tallest building until Dubai’s Burj Khalifa took the crown.

Decor is playful yet modern and elegant, shaped by materials ranging from white glass and steel to tiled surfaces and green rugs. It all flows well, in part thanks to dark wood floors offset by splashes of colour and curious ornaments, including the hotel’s omnipresent red dragon mascot.

A tranquil urban oasis feel extends to the subtly hued contemporary furniture that includes a sofa with built-in charging points. The lounge area also hosts a stylish smoked glass cabinet with a mini bar, snacks and a Nespresso machine. A flower-shaped coffee table is complemented by a circular table with chairs and a Bluetooth sound system with Bose speakers.

The adjacent bedroom and bathroom deliver more great views, as does a generous bed served by a second 55-inch smart TV.

Electric shades and blinds and fancy lighting, which includes a firefly wall, prove simple to navigate. Less so, but still fun to try, is the multifunctional Japanese toilet complete with a heated seat.

Fixed-bottle potions from Momo by Davines serve the tub and a powerful walk-in shower with Grohe fittings.

The food

Yen restaurant serves premium Cantonese dishes. Photo: W Taipei Info

Yen restaurant is W Taipei’s signature dining spot. Along with the decadent Yen Bar, it is 31 floors above the city. Seating is divided by screens resembling Chinese birdcages and complemented by hanging silk-thread lanterns.

Yen’s modern Cantonese cuisine is just as visual and explores an authentic range of ingredients. We indulge in a tasting menu that includes pan-fried mullet roe and green apple crisp rolls (Dh90) and dim sum of fried turnip shreds with cheese (Dh34) and crystal shrimp dumplings (Dh40), all as tasty as they are eye-catching.

Theatrics happen with the tableside carving of a half roast duck (Dh247) served in pancakes. Wok-fried beef tenderloin, bi fong tang-style (Dh197), steals the flavour show while a broth of poached luffa (Chinese okra) with salted egg (Dh72) offsets the richness of the meat courses. Capped by taichi sweet soup (Dh35), a yin-yang presentation of black sesame and almond, and custard buns with egg yolk (Dh34), this is high-end Cantonese fare with flair.

Restaurant Seasons by Olivier E majors in modern French cuisine. Led by chef Olivier Elzer, it offers set menus and a la carte dishes such as pan-seared scallop risotto (Dh210) and truffle spaghetti (Dh172).

The colourful Woobar serves afternoon tea with a twist. Photo: W Taipei Info

At Woobar, the Tipsy Tea (Dh356 for two) is a fun take on the afternoon tea concept. Presented in a barbecue smoker, it includes a delicious mix of savoury skewers, such as scallop with Thai-style pesto and Sichuan peppercorn rib-eye, and sweet treats, including cheese and strawberry marshmallow ladyfinger burgers, and chocolate sweet soy rice balls.

Sustainability

Taiwanese legislation has recently been introduced stipulating that hotels provide no single-use toiletries, although they can be purchased on request. It’s a commendable sustainability move, alongside W Taipei’s high-efficiency lighting, segregated bins and smart irrigation practices.

Rooms also feature furniture and shelves crafted from recycled terrazzo, integrating repurposed stone fragments and woodchips.

The neighbourhood

Set in Xinyi District, W Taipei is a short walk from upmarket shopping, including a luxury brands mall beneath the Taipei 101 tower.

One nearby road hosts a weekend street party, which lures some of the city’s more flamboyant residents.

And with a metro station beneath the hotel, we are well-placed to explore Taipei’s major attractions and vibrant night markets.

Hotel facilities

The Wet pool has a DJ and bar area. Photo: W Taipei Info

With DJ accompaniment and a chilled-out bar area, the Wet pool appears to be a destination for the city’s trendy young things as well as hotel guests.

To one side is Fit, a glass-enclosed workout space with high-end fitness equipment, a sauna, detox steam room and temperature-controlled whirlpools.

On the 12th floor, Away spa is inspired by space capsule design. Signature treatments include a detox massage and a Dawn Awakening treatment (both from Dh650), which uses far infrared therapy.

Inside the bright and airy W Taipei gym. Photo: W Taipei Info

Value for money

For a hotel with this much style, in the heart of the city, the 2011-opened and recently refurbished W Taipei is a dynamic retreat, which delivers decent bang for your Taiwan dollar.

Double-occupancy rooms start from Dh1,250, inclusive of breakfast for two.

Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in future