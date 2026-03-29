UAE travel advisory: Which flights are suspended or delayed at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports?

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Flights to and from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport were disrupted on Sunday morning as wider regional tensions continue to impact aviation.

Residents in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were urged to take shelter after a missile warning was sent to mobile phones on Sunday morning. The safety alert was sent around 7am, followed by audible booms.

The alert was the second of the day, following one around 1am.

The UAE on Saturday intercepted 20 ballistic missiles and 37 drones launched from Iran, the Defence Ministry said. Since the start of Iran's attacks, the UAE air defence systems have intercepted 398 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,872 drones.

Several flight arriving into Zayed International Airport were impacted on Sunday morning.

Delayed Etihad arrivals included EY844 and EY842 from Moscow Sheremetyevo, EY411 from Phuket, EY010 from Chicago, EY160 from Warsaw, EY156 from Prague and EY078 from Manchester.

Etihad flight EY042 scheduled to arrive from Amsterdam was cancelled.

Delayed Air Arabia Abu Dhabi arrivals included 3L128 from Kochi, 3L112 from Ahmedabad and 3L316 from Faisalabad.

Several Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights were also cancelled including 3L016 and 3L018 from Bahrain, 3L268 from Salalah, 3L021 and 3L023 from Kuwait, 3L753 from Moscow, 3L442 from Yerevan, 3L764 from Tashkent, 3L715 from Tbilisi, 3L782 from Almaty, 3L382 from Giza and 3L731 from Baku.

Cancelled IndiGo arrivals included 6E1411 from Chennai, 6E1431Z from Ahmedabad, 6E1419 from Bangalore, 6E1448 and 6E1407 from Hyderabad, 6E1433 from Kannur, 6E1444 from Vishakhapatnam, 6E1497 from Coimbatore and 6E1415 from Lucknow.

UAE airlines have resumed some flights after regional conflict disrupted airspace corridors. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

At Dubai International Airport, delayed Emirates arrivals included EK048 from Frankfurt, EK802 from Jeddah and EK797 from Dakar.

Delayed flydubai arrivals on Sunday morning included FZ1942 from Tashkent, FZ430 from Kozhikode, FZ1854 from Almaty, FZ1134 from Kathmandu, FZ906 from Al-Ula, FZ1710 from Bucharest, FZ326 from Multan and FZ1840 from Warsaw.

Emirates airline said previously that it was operating a reduced flight schedule and urged travellers to check their flight status, even after they check in. The airline is offering customers who booked to travel between February 28 and April 15 the option to rebook on alternate flights until May 31 or request a full refund for free.

For Etihad, tickets issued for travel between February 28 and April 15 can be refunded or rebooked free of charge on alternate flights until May 15.

Airlines in the Gulf are slowly ramping up operations after the conflict began on February 28. According to data from Flightradar24, Emirates operated 384 flights on March 28, compared with only 24 on March 1 – a day after the war began. Etihad operated 143 flights, Qatar Airways 144 and flydubai 127.