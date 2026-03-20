Which flights are suspended or delayed at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports?

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Safety alerts were issued on Friday morning in the UAE, the first day of Eid Al Fitr celebrations, as the country's air defences dealt with a missile threat from Iran.

Thousands of devoted worshippers came together at mosques across the country in a show of unity and celebration of faith to perform the traditional morning prayers that usher in one of the most significant festivals of the Islamic calendar.

The UAE has defended itself against a daily barrage of air strikes from Iran since hostilities broke out on February 28.

Several flights to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi continue to be affected.

Flights to and from the UAE continue to be impacted amid ongoing attacks from Iran. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

At Zayed International Airport, cancelled arrivals on Friday included Etihad Airways' EY142 from Zurich, EY247 from Ahmedabad, EY076 from Manchester, EY303 from Islamabad, EY844 from Moscow Sheremetyevo, EY006 from Washington and EY379 from Male.

Several Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights were also cancelled, including 3L016 and 3L018 from Bahrain, 3L021 and 3L023 from Kuwait, 3L715 from Tbilisi, 3L782 from Almaty, 3L731 from Baku and 3L442 from Yerevan.

Cancelled Air India Express flights included IX639 from Tiruchirappalli, IX715 from Kannur, IX541 from Trivandrum, IX417 from Kochi, IX347 from Calicut, IX257 from Mumbai and IX865 from Bangalore

IndiGo flight 6E1433 from Kannur was also cancelled and so was Royal Jordanian's RJ620 from Amman.

The corresponding departures from AUH were consequently affected.

Flights were operating normally at DXB on Friday morning, although there were some delays and schedule adjustments.

The UAE's airspace was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning as a "precautionary measure" amid continuing attacks from Iran.

Emirates said on Monday it was operating a reduced flight schedule and urged travellers to continue to check their flight status, even after they've checked in.

DXB and AUH also urged travellers to contact their airlines for the latest flight updates.

UAE authorities announced this week that Eid prayers would be held indoors, not on prayer grounds or in open areas, to ensure the safety of worshippers.