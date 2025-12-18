Christmas markets, sweet snowballs and candlelight: A festive tale of four German towns

Travelling around Germany at Christmas time feels like stepping into a world steeped in warm spice, sparkle and festive cheer.

The cold air carries the sweet scent of roasted almonds, and timbered houses glow softly beneath garlands of twinkling lights. Many of the villages look as though they’ve been lifted straight from a Brothers Grimm fairy tale, offering hands-on baking workshops and selling artisanal toys.

The four destinations I visit each reveals a different side of the German holiday spirit and the country's Christmas traditions, from the storybook beauty of Rothenburg and artisanal heritage of Seiffen, to the aromatic delights of Nuremberg and rich culinary legacy of Dresden.

Christmas lives all year in Rothenburg ob der Tauber

The Kathe Wohlfahrt store in Rothenburg breaks out its larger-than-life Christmas decor. Photo: Kalpana Sunder

Along Germany's scenic Romantic Road is Rothenburg ob der Tauber. With its turrets, spires and red roofs overlooking Tauber Valley, the town feels designed for Christmas all year round.

Visiting during the holiday season is like wandering on to a movie set; after all, it was the inspiration for Geppetto’s village in Disney’s Pinocchio. Timbered houses lean over winding streets, snow settles like powdered sugar on rooftops and lantern-lit shops spill warm light on to cobblestones.

Kathe Wohlfahrt, Rothenburg’s most celebrated Christmas store, instantly brings out your inner child. Carols play softly in the background, and shelves overflow with hand-painted ornaments, shimmering snow globes, and carved nutcrackers that resemble soldiers and delicate wooden angels. The shop’s Christmas Village is built around a gargantuan tree decorated with about 2,000 baubles and 12,500 LED lights. It's a museum-like collection of traditional decor.

Walk along Rothenburg’s medieval walls for panoramic views over Tauber Valley, dusted with winter frost, then head to its historic Christmas market that fills the central square with the aroma of roasted chestnuts among other specialities. Trying the town’s signature sweet snowballs, made with strips of shortcrust pastry and dusted with powdered sugar, is a must.

My favourite store is Leyk, which sells charming handcrafted lighthouses that are illuminated by tealights, and modelled on buildings and houses in the town and other parts of Germany.

Baking traditional lebkuchen in Nuremberg

The family-friendly Christmas market in Nuremberg has been in operation since the 17th century. Photo: Kalpana Sunder

An hour east of Rothenburg is Nuremberg, Bavaria's second-largest city. Known for Christkindlesmarkt, one of the most famous festive markets in the world, it is also the birthplace of lebkuchen, the spiced gingerbread that embodies German holiday flavours.

Lebkuchen was once the domain of artisans who guarded their recipes fiercely, but today visitors can sign up for baking workshops at local cooking schools such as Cookionista. The city’s strategic location on medieval spice routes gave bakers access to cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and cloves, which became the soul of the aromatic treat.

Learn how to make lebkuchen gingerbread cookies in Nuremberg. Photo: Kalpana Sunder

If you're passing through Nuremberg, a visit to Christkindlesmarkt is essential. The festive market has been in operation since the 17th century and includes more than 130 red-and-white-striped stalls, which sell traditional and handcrafted goods. A typical buy would include prune people, made with dried fruits mounted on pieces of wire and birch-wood.

The Nuremberg Christkind is the symbolic figure for the Christmas market, an angelic character with golden curls, crown and robe. Every two years, a local girl is elected as the Christkind to open the market and represent the city at charity events.

Toy story in Seiffen

Schwibbogen candle arch at a shop in Seiffen. Photo: Kalpana Sunder

From Bavaria, the Christmas trail leads me north-east to Saxony and the Ore Mountains, where villages have perfected the art of making Germany’s most beloved wooden decorations and toys, from spinning pyramids and miniature figurines to Schwibbogen candle arches.

Seiffen was once a miners’ village, where long winters encouraged wood carving as a pastime. When the mines closed, the hobby blossomed into a beloved craft tradition.

Visitors can try their hand at toy-making in Seiffen. Photo: Kalpana Sunder

Many of Seiffen’s workshops open their doors to visitors who can see first-hand how the treasured toys are made. The experience offers a ringside view of techniques passed down through generations. Inside, the air smells of fresh wood and varnish as artisans turn pieces on lathes, fit them together and paint them by hand.

My favourite is the whimsical Rauchermannchen, the “smoking men” that puff incense from their mouths. I watch as these figures, dressed as miners, shepherds and bakers, are painstakingly assembled. I also love the region’s famous wooden pyramids, spinning multi-tiered carousels driven by candle heat, which tell the Nativity story in miniature scenes.

As a souvenir, I buy a handcrafted Schwibbogen, a wooden arch with lights, symbolic of the miners who once worked in constant darkness, and were beckoned by these arched candle-holders to return home for Christmas.

Home of Christmas stollen in Dresden

Buttery stollen stuffed with raisins is a must-try in Dresden. Photo: Kalpana Sunder

Next I drive an hour and a half north to Dresden, a Saxony city popular as the home of stollen, the buttery, dried-fruit-filled Christmas loaf. The cake has been baked here for more than 600 years.

Dresden’s annual Stollenfest is a centuries-old celebration, which features a giant stollen that is paraded through the city by a horse-drawn carriage before being ceremonially sliced. After the mayor tastes the first bite, thousands of pieces are sold, with the money going to charity.

Dresden's Christmas market is set against the famed Church of Our Lady. Photo: Kalpana Sunder

At Wippler Bakery, visitors can join a stollen-baking workshop to learn how to make a Dresdner Christstollen. Participants knead a dough enriched with butter, raisins, candied citrus peel and spices. The loaf’s signature fold is said to represent a swaddled baby Jesus.

Dresden’s Striezelmarkt is one of Germany’s oldest Christmas markets, filling the baroque streets with carousel music, wooden crafts and the scent of fresh stollen. The Medieval Market, located in the courtyard of the Royal Palace, is also worth a visit for its open fires, craftsmen in medieval costumes and wooden barrel hot tubs. The products represent a celebration of artisanal products and fine craftsmanship, rather than commercial mass production.

Handcrafted wooden puppets at Dresden market. Photo: Kalpana Sunder

Taken together, the experiences of Rothenburg, Seiffen, Nuremberg and Dresden form a vibrant tapestry of German Christmas traditions and culinary highlights. Christmas is not simply a holiday here, but a rich cultural expression of handmade treasures, family recipes, festive markets and the simple glow of candles in every window, which is sure to warm the cockles of your heart.

Results 4pm: Al Bastakiya – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Panadol, Mickael Barzalona (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 4.35pm: Dubai City Of Gold – Group 2 (TB) $228,000 (Turf) 2,410m; Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 5.10pm: Mahab Al Shimaal – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Canvassed, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta – Group 1 (TB) $260,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Lord Glitters, Daniel Tudhope, David O’Meara 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 – Group 1 (TB) $390,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 7.30pm: Nad Al Sheba – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Final Song, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

What vitamins do we know are beneficial for living in the UAE Vitamin D: Highly relevant in the UAE due to limited sun exposure; supports bone health, immunity and mood.

Vitamin B12: Important for nerve health and energy production, especially for vegetarians, vegans and individuals with absorption issues.

Iron: Useful only when deficiency or anaemia is confirmed; helps reduce fatigue and support immunity.

Omega-3 (EPA/DHA): Supports heart health and reduces inflammation, especially for those who consume little fish.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Banned items Dubai Police has also issued a list of banned items at the ground on Sunday. These include: Drones

Animals

Fireworks/ flares

Radios or power banks

Laser pointers

Glass

Selfie sticks/ umbrellas

Sharp objects

Political flags or banners

Bikes, skateboards or scooters

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, (Leon banned). Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

PROVISIONAL FIXTURE LIST Premier League Wednesday, June 17 (Kick-offs uae times) Aston Villa v Sheffield United 9pm; Manchester City v Arsenal 11pm Friday, June 19 Norwich v Southampton 9pm; Tottenham v Manchester United 11pm Saturday, June 20 Watford v Leicester 3.30pm; Brighton v Arsenal 6pm; West Ham v Wolves 8.30pm; Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 10.45pm Sunday, June 21 Newcastle v Sheffield United 2pm; Aston Villa v Chelsea 7.30pm; Everton v Liverpool 10pm Monday, June 22 Manchester City v Burnley 11pm (Sky) Tuesday, June 23 Southampton v Arsenal 9pm; Tottenham v West Ham 11.15pm Wednesday, June 24 Manchester United v Sheffield United 9pm; Newcastle v Aston Villa 9pm; Norwich v Everton 9pm; Liverpool v Crystal Palace 11.15pm Thursday, June 25 Burnley v Watford 9pm; Leicester v Brighton 9pm; Chelsea v Manchester City 11.15pm; Wolves v Bournemouth 11.15pm Sunday June 28 Aston Villa vs Wolves 3pm; Watford vs Southampton 7.30pm Monday June 29 Crystal Palace vs Burnley 11pm Tuesday June 30 Brighton vs Manchester United 9pm; Sheffield United vs Tottenham 11.15pm Wednesday July 1 Bournemouth vs Newcastle 9pm; Everton vs Leicester 9pm; West Ham vs Chelsea 11.15pm Thursday July 2 Arsenal vs Norwich 9pm; Manchester City vs Liverpool 11.15pm

SUZUME %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Makoto%20Shinkai%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Nanoka%20Hara%2C%20Hokuto%20Matsumura%2C%20Eri%20Fukatsu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Traits of Chinese zodiac animals Tiger:independent, successful, volatile

Rat:witty, creative, charming

Ox:diligent, perseverent, conservative

Rabbit:gracious, considerate, sensitive

Dragon:prosperous, brave, rash

Snake:calm, thoughtful, stubborn

Horse:faithful, energetic, carefree

Sheep:easy-going, peacemaker, curious

Monkey:family-orientated, clever, playful

Rooster:honest, confident, pompous

Dog:loyal, kind, perfectionist

Boar:loving, tolerant, indulgent

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.4-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%20with%2048V%20mild%20hybrid%20system%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E544hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E750Nm%20at%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh700%2C000%20(estimate)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Elate%20November%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

TERMINAL HIGH ALTITUDE AREA DEFENCE (THAAD) What is THAAD? It is considered to be the US's most superior missile defence system. Production: It was created in 2008. Speed: THAAD missiles can travel at over Mach 8, so fast that it is hypersonic. Abilities: THAAD is designed to take out ballistic missiles as they are on their downward trajectory towards their target, otherwise known as the "terminal phase". Purpose: To protect high-value strategic sites, such as airfields or population centres. Range: THAAD can target projectiles inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere, at an altitude of 150 kilometres above the Earth's surface. Creators: Lockheed Martin was originally granted the contract to develop the system in 1992. Defence company Raytheon sub-contracts to develop other major parts of the system, such as ground-based radar. UAE and THAAD: In 2011, the UAE became the first country outside of the US to buy two THAAD missile defence systems. It then stationed them in 2016, becoming the first Gulf country to do so.

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

U19 World Cup in South Africa Group A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka Group B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies Group C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, UAE UAE fixtures Saturday, January 18, v Canada Wednesday, January 22, v Afghanistan Saturday, January 25, v South Africa UAE squad Aryan Lakra (captain), Vriitya Aravind, Deshan Chethyia, Mohammed Farazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Osama Hassan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Khaldoon%20Bushnaq%20and%20Tariq%20Seksek%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20100%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20to%20date%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2415%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

TALE OF THE TAPE Floyd Mayweather Height

Weight

Reach

Record Conor McGregor Height

Weight

Reach

Record