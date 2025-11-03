Seattle in 24 hours: From historic Pike Place Market to ancient Syrian art connection

There's a charm to being a repeat visitor to a city that's not your own. There's already a baseline of knowledge and a handful of tourist attractions ticked off.

I land in Seattle before boarding the Norwegian Bliss, set for an Alaskan cruise, so I have limited time. Which meant I faced the decision to either double down and revisit my favourite spots or compile a new itinerary altogether.

Seeing Seattle for the second time, I decide to embark on a combination of the two.

8am: Take an early-morning stroll through Pike Place Market

While most vendors hadn't opened early in the morning, the bouquets of flowers were already on display. Hayley Kadrou / The National

You cannot head to the Emerald City – named so for its greenery – and leave without visiting Pike Place Market. Having opened in 1907, it is one of the oldest continuously operating markets in the US. As the name suggests, it's known for its seafood offerings, but it certainly isn't limited to it.

It's quiet as sellers load up their displays when I visit on a sunny Saturday morning. Early doors, colourful bouquets (at reasonable prices) already on display catch my eye. My tourist modus operandi is imagining my life in that destination should I pack up overnight, so I briefly indulge a fantasy of bringing home fresh market flowers every weekend in Seattle.

Most of the vendors aren't open yet, so I wander the lanes and peek through windows in the calm. Inside, I spot the engraved tiles on the floor, which were laid down in the 1980s. To help fund a renovation of the deteriorating market, tiles were “sold” with personalised inscriptions, or names engraved as a thanks to those who stepped up.

Pike Place Market is the oldest continuously operated market in the US. Hayley Kadrou / The National

Once it opens at 9am, I head to Cinnamon Works for a bun and coffee. Passing again later in the day, I see people winding up outside one store, and wonder what the fuss is about. On a closer look, I realise it's a queue to grab a cup of joe from the original Starbucks store, which opened there in 1971. While I skip this, if it's on your to-see list, I advise arriving early.

The market is right on the waterfront and ideal for soaking up sea views, watch cruise ships come in and peer over the Seattle Wheel from a viewing spot within the market before seats and streets fill.

Pike Place Market is open seven days a week. Merchant and vendor opening times vary.

11am: See the link between ancient Syria and modern Seattle at the Art Museum

Catch the wing dedicated to Islamic art at the Seattle Art Museum, also referred to as the Sam. Getty Images

Only a five-minute walk away lies the Seattle Art Museum. An adult ticket will set you back $29.99 – so while an hour or so is enough for a quick visit, it's worth taking some extra time if you have it. If you pre-book, you can save a couple of bucks.

First opened in 1933 and moved to its current location in 1991, it has long been an institution in the city. I start by wandering the first floor, which has a collection of artworks from the Americas, Australia and Oceania, textile works and more.

Here, artworks paying homage to the traditions of the first people of the north-west coast grab my attention. Totem poles and masks tell stories of the Nuxalk people (the indigenous First Nation of the Pacific Northwest Coast), their traditions and ceremonies.

Next, I wander up to the fourth floor, with a wing dedicated to Islamic art. It showcases how ancient Egyptian sculpture studied the human form, and how their beliefs about death and the afterlife appear in art. It also shows how written history began in modern Turkey and Iran, as scribes imprinted words on clay. Fragments in the exhibition showcase how the art of writing emerged in the eastern Mediterranean with simple pictograms, which developed into hieroglyphics, and how writing, which originated out of the need for economic records, became an art form in itself.

Exploring the local art museum presented a surprising link between ancient Syria and modern day Seattle. Hayley Kadrou / The National

But most interesting to me, was the display highlighting an art tradition initiated in ancient Syria, which has found its way to modern Seattle.

Glass blowing was likely invented in Syria around the time the Romans came to power. During both the Roman and Islamic eras that would follow, hues and forms of such art would remain relatively consistent.

While we might admire the iridescent sheen of the artifacts today, it was in fact a by-product to artisans at the time, as transparency was the ultimate perfection.

A collection of bottles, jugs and flasks, thought to be made in ancient Syria as far back as the first century, are preserved behind glass, alongside many other relics from the Islamic and Arab world.

Dale Chihuly, whose work you can see at the Chihuly Garden and Glass museum near Seattle's Space Needle towers, is perhaps the state's most famous glass-blowing artist. Getty Images

Today, Seattle is widely known for its art scene and is often called the "epicentre of glass art". Dale Chihuly, who began working with the medium in the early 1960s, is perhaps the most famous. Yet he was a student of Harvey Littleton, who introduced workshops on the art form to the city in 1961. Other notable artists over the years include William Morris, Preston Singletary and Dante Marioni.

If you opt to visit the Space Needle (more on that shortly), you'll pass the Chihuly Garden and Glass museum, which is right next door, if have time to explore further.

Seattle Art Museum is open on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 8pm. On Thursdays, closing time is 8pm.

1pm: Stop for sweet treats and savoury snacks

I skipped a big lunch in favour of more sweet treats - two scoops of vegan gelato. Hayley Kadrou / The National

I skip a big meal and opt for small bites, including some plant-based tacos and two scoops of gelato from Bottega Italiana.

Now the market has come to life. Meaning, it's time to come with the focused intention of getting stuck into food stalls, watching the vendors' lively displays and taste testing as much as possible. There are many restaurants in the surrounding streets to choose from, too.

Bottega Italiana is open from 11am to 6pm daily, except Friday and Saturday, when closing time is 7pm.

3pm: Space Needle or Sky View Observatory? How to decide

During my first trip, I went to get a good view of the city from the Space Needle. It is, of course, one of the most recognisable buildings in the city's skyline.

View looking over the Space Needle from the Sky View Observatory. Hayley Kadrou / The National

It's about a 10-minute drive or 25-minute walk from the market, with general admission starting at $37.50. Music lovers shouldn't miss the chance to visit the Museum of Pop Culture while in the area, which includes an exhibition diving into the lives of famous artists, including Jimi Hendrix.

This time, I head to the Sky View Observatory, about a 20-minute walk and a six-minute drive. General admission starts at $27. If you're only in for the views, this is the place to be. It's not as busy or as rushed, it's cheaper and has a 360-degree view with spacious surroundings.

It's taller, too; the Space Needle stands at 184 metres, while the Sky View Observatory is 275 metres. I head up to floor 73 to catch a glimpse and take some shots.

Depending where you head, spend the hours after exploring the nearby museums and eateries. In Columbia Tower, where the Sky View Observatory is housed, there is a bar and restaurant.

Opening hours vary daily at the Space Needle, with core hours everyday between 10am and 7.30pm. Sky View Observatory is open daily from 10am to 10pm.

7pm: Spend the evening in the same haunts as musical greats

Central Saloon first opened in 1892, and is known to have hosted many of Seattle's music legends. AP

While it was on my plan, this time around, I didn't end up having the time to tap into Seattle's vibrant nightlife. However, one of the things that stuck with me from my previous trip was visiting haunts where famous musicians once played.

The Central Saloon, for example, is the oldest bar in Seattle and a spot where Nirvana played some of their earliest gigs. The Crocodile, known for its live music scene, was also frequented by the band, along with Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, the Beastie Boys and in more recent years, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Imagine Dragons.

Do your research ahead of time, and see which venues might be best to visit on your night in the city, and suss out if you'll need to book or buy tickets.

Whether a first time tourist or repeat visitor like me, a solo day in the rainy city is never enough – but its a good place to start.

Bonus time

Extra morning? Take a stroll to see the art of Seattle on the streets. Popular areas include Capitol Hill, Fremont and Georgetown.

Extra afternoon? If you're interested in Seattle's place as a tech hub, take a walking tour that details the history of companies such as Microsoft and Amazon there, and visit the famous Google offices. Aviation Geek? Head slightly outside of the city centre to embark on a tour of the Boeing factory.

Extra evening? Catch the sunset from Kerry Park, known for its viewpoint.

Squads India (for first three ODIs) Kohli (capt), Rohit, Rahul, Pandey, Jadhav, Rahane, Dhoni, Pandya, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Umesh, Shami. Australia Smith (capt), Warner, Agar, Cartwright, Coulter-Nile, Cummins, Faulkner, Finch, Head, Maxwell, Richardson, Stoinis, Wade, Zampa.

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Results 2pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: Mouheeb, Tom Marquand (jockey), Nicholas Bachalard (trainer) 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Honourable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Dark Silver, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Dark Of Night. Antonio Fresu, Al Muhairi. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Habah, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon 1999 - 1st round 2000 - 1st round 2001 - Quarter-finalist 2002 - 1st round 2003 - Winner 2004 - Winner 2005 - Winner 2006 - Winner 2007 - Winner 2008 - Finalist 2009 - Winner 2010 - Quarter-finalist 2011 - Quarter-finalist 2012 - Winner 2013 - 2nd round 2014 - Finalist 2015 - Finalist 2016 - Semi-finalist

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20Z%20FOLD5 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20display%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%207.6%22%20QXGA%2B%20Dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%20Infinity%20Flex%2C%202176%20x%201812%2C%2021.6%3A18%2C%20374ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20up%20to%20120Hz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECover%20display%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.2%22%20HD%2B%20Dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%202316%20x%20904%2C%2023.1%3A9%2C%20402ppi%2C%20up%20to%20120Hz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%20Gen%202%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3B%20Adreno%20740%20GPU%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%20(online%20exclusive)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2013%2C%20One%20UI%205.1.1%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Triple%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.2)%20%2B%2050MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%20dual%20OIS%2C%203x%20optical%20zoom%2C%2030x%20Space%20Zoom%2C%20portrait%2C%20super%20slo-mo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208K%4024fps%2C%204K%4060fps%2C%20full-HD%4060%2F240fps%2C%20HD%40960fps%3B%20slo-mo%4060%2F240%2F960fps%3B%20HDR10%2B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECover%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010MP%20(f%2F2.2)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInner%20front%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Under-display%204MP%20(f%2F1.8)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204400mAh%2C%2025W%20fast%20charging%2C%2015W%20wireless%2C%204.5W%20reverse%20wireless%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%3B%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Samsung%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nano-SIM%20%2B%20eSIM%3B%20dual%20nano-SIMs%20%2B%20eSIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cream%2C%20icy%20blue%2C%20phantom%20black%3B%20online%20exclusives%20%E2%80%93%20blue%2C%20grey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fold5%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh6%2C799%20%2F%20Dh7%2C249%20%2F%20Dh8%2C149%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now