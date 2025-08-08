Six Senses Rome review: Eternal City oasis blends modern wellness with Roman tradition

Six Senses Rome is like a luxe urban oasis set right in the busy, bustling historic heart of the Eternal City. Walking through its unassuming entrance, I find myself enveloped in a serene and peaceful retreat that is still remarkably well-connected to celebrated monuments, with Trevi Fountain and Via del Corso, the city’s most popular shopping street, mere steps away.

It's an ideal base, where you can recharge after a long day of exploring, whether you choose to stay in the confines of its gorgeous guestrooms or relax in the wonderful, sprawling spa where you can engage in one of the hotel’s signature wellness programmes.

The history

The building itself, the historic Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini, is an old, beautifully preserved structure with a storied past. It was built in the 18th century by Tommaso De Marchis and adorned with Baroque motifs. This construction took place on the site of an original palace built in the late 1480s for Cardinal Giovanni Michiel, nephew of Pope Paul II.

Over the centuries, the palazzo served as a residence for several cardinal-elders. It later passed through the Aldobrandini family and then to the Order of the Servants of Mary.

The inner courtyard at Bivium restaurant, cafe and bar. Photo: Six Senses

Today, the palazzo is protected by the Roman municipality and Unesco-listed. Key historical elements have been preserved, including its monumental marble staircase with a decorative skylight and newly restored 600-year-old columns in the main entrance.

A large baptismal bath dating back to the fourth century was uncovered during archaeological excavations in the early 1900s and is now visible beneath glass floor tiles near to Bivium Restaurant-Cafe-Bar.

The welcome

The moment I step inside the hotel, there is an immediate sense of calm. The vibe is serene, warm and inviting, facilitated by the professional yet friendly staff who offer enthusiastic greetings and give me a comprehensive overview of the property.

The location is truly exceptional; it’s an easy stroll from landmarks such as Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon and the Colosseum. Being just off Via Del Corso and a short drive from Vatican City adds to its prime accessibility, making it an ideal gateway for exploring the city.

The room

I stay in a Superior Room, which serves as the perfect personal hideaway in such a busy city, a place to retreat and relax, lying back on the incredibly plush bed.

At 30 square metres, the room is compact compared to UAE standards, but light-filled, featuring a queen-size bed and a sofa that makes for a great cosy reading corner. My window looks out on to an alleyway, but considering all structures in this part of Rome are basically architectural masterpieces, it's still a sight to behold.

Superior rooms come with individual yoga mats. Photo: Six Senses Rome

The decor thoughtfully roots itself in Italian heritage with neutral tones, accentuated by the organic texture of traditional Roman Cocciopesto wall cladding and travertine limestone. Contemporary local artworks give each room a fresh look, enhanced by natural light and sustainable elements. The amenities include eco-friendly bathroom products, in-suite coffee and tea, a minibar and thoughtful touches including a yoga mat.

The food

There are two distinct dining destinations: Bivium and Notos Rooftop. Both embrace the Eat with Six Senses philosophy, which prioritises natural ingredients, local and sustainable sourcing, and a less-is-more approach.

Bivium is an all-day dining space that blends restaurant, bar and cafe culture. It’s where I spend most of my meals and spare time when I’m not resting or exploring. You can sit inside, where there’s an open kitchen with Josper grill and wood-fire oven, as well as dedicated deli corners, including for speciality coffee and homemade gelato. Across the lobby, the casual chic al fresco inner courtyard provides a tranquil atmosphere for any meal or just drinks.

There's a strong focus on plant-based cuisine at the hotel. Photo: Six Senses Rome

I’m here as part of the brand's Female Wellness programme, so I have a menu tailored to my personal health goals and dietary requirements, determined with the fitness manager at the beginning of my stay. Everything I try is fresh and flavourful, and the chefs are more than ready to cater to any off-menu requests.

I don’t have the opportunity to dine at Notos Rooftop, but I do have a peek around this rooftop garden terrace, which has panoramic 360-degree views of Rome. The focus is on Mediterranean dishes and cocktails, with live music sessions and DJ entertainment come evening.

Hotel facilities

The hotel – and indeed the Six Senses brand – places a strong emphasis on wellness. The highlight is the Roman bathing circuit, a modern-day take on the ancient ritual, offering a sociable and immersive experience designed to balance mind and body.

The tepidarium in the on-site Roman Baths. Photo: Six Senses

It includes a caldarium, tepidarium and frigidarium, which work by heating and cooling the body to reduce inflammation and promote overall healing.

For more traditional workouts, the fitness centre is also open around the clock.

Spa and wellness

The Six Senses Rome Spa is a haven for recovery and restoration. It offers a range of treatments, from results-driven personalised facials to signature body massages, all performed by in-house experts. It incorporates high-tech, more newfangled therapies, including biohacking, as well as ancient techniques such as sound therapy and breathwork.

A notable offering is the Female Wellness programme, which I experience during my stay. Formulated in collaboration with American functional health expert Dr Mindy Pelz, this programme is designed to address key issues in nutrition, movement, sleep, stress, mindset and lifestyle, specifically supporting women’s hormonal and metabolic health.

While comprehensive, the programme – which runs over three, five or seven days – is not diagnostic, but offers personalised health insights with deep relaxation and general advice that you can continue implementing at home. This includes elements such as a wellness screening, a continuous glucose monitor, sleep tracking, personal training or yoga sessions, holistic massages, sound healing, and biohacking recovery sessions such as Cellgym, which alternates low and high oxygen air, making me drop off to sleep and then wake up feeling fully refreshed.

Family-friendly factor

While my stay was solo, it's worth noting that the Roman baths are for guests aged 16 and above. I didn't see any specific children's clubs or dedicated family facilities.

Accessibility and sustainability

The fact that the hotel is a preserved historic monument stands as testament to its dedication to sustainability, as does its use of environmentally friendly bathroom amenities and sustainable elements in the room design, including the natural materials used.

The Eat With Six Senses philosophy also strongly champions sustainable sourcing and locally sourced products in its culinary approach.

The service

Throughout my experience, particularly with the wellness programme, the professionalism among all staff is evident. Every team member I meet is attentive and demonstrates deep knowledge of the property and brand.

Value for money

The price per night starts from Dh6,867 ($1,870). Check-in is at 3pm, and check-out at noon. The Female Wellness programme starts at €1,398 ($1,630) per person for three days.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future

