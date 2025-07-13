Saudi Arabia's answer to a safari retreat lies just one hour from Riyadh

If you reside in Riyadh, it may be hard to imagine that a quiet, secluded resort, complete with a safari park, lies just outside the city.

But Nofa Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Resort, is but an hour's drive from the airport. Overlooking Nofa Wildlife Park, it promises majestic views alongside an experiential escape.

The National checks into one of the resort's 57 private villas and bungalows to suss out the safari-style getaway for ourselves.

The welcome

The peaceful grounds at Nofa Riyadh. Photo: Radisson Hotels

Upon arrival, guests enter through a set of gigantic gates that safeguard the resort. Driving through what feels like a whole new world, I spot birds and wildlife among the lush palm tree groves, and instantly feel disconnected from life in the city. It's a feeling I get used to during my stay.

Pulling into the main entrance, I am offered an iced drink as my bags are taken care of. During the few minutes it takes to check in, I admire the decor of the lobby, which is an ode to the safari style commonly seen in African countries, from the dark mahogany woods to motifs and artefacts.

Soon enough, I'm being whisked away to my villa in a golf buggy – a necessity in this expansive resort.

The villa

Despite being only an hour away from the airport, Nofa Riyadh feels secluded. Photo: Radisson Hotels

Each accommodation option is a stand-alone. I check into a one-bedroom abode, but there are accommodation options with up to three bedrooms.

It's dark by the time I get to mine, so I don't appreciate it fully until the next morning when the sunlight floods the room through sliding glass doors that open up from my bedroom to the pool and patio.

Much like the lobby, there's an obvious effort to blend the villa into its surroundings with its focus on wood and prints. I appreciate the artworks and textures that adorn the space's nod to Africa, a continued motif around the hotel.

I stay in a spacious and secluded terrace villa, complete with a private pool and garden. Inside, there is every modern comfort I could need, from an espresso machine and TV complete with the ability to stream, to a sleep-well pillow spray and a plush robe and slippers.

The scene

Pools aside, the property also has two freshwater lakes. Photo: Radisson Hotels

The resort's primary draw is its nature and connection to wildlife, with an abundance of greenery. Despite being in the middle of the desert, the resort is surrounded by trees. It is connected to the surrounding safari park where lions, giraffes, elephants, zebras, oryx and more roam.

There are also numerous leisure activities to enjoy, including horse riding and an 18-hole golf course.

As well as private pools and the communal hotel pool, Nofa is home to two freshwater lakes where you can go kayaking and paddleboarding.

Staff say the resort is a popular wedding destination too, with ballrooms equipped for up to 500 guests.

Spa and wellness

For adults seeking a relaxing break, visiting the spa is a must. It boasts a vast menu that weaves in traditional Arabian beauty and wellness methods. A standout has to be the therapeutic salt room, which is not only cleansing for the skin, but can also aid respiratory issues.

Family-friendly factor

While I don't travel with children, it's worth noting how kid-friendly this resort is. There is a children's adventure park, a cinema, bowling and outdoor pools.

The neighbourhood

Giraffes on safari at Nofa Riyadh. Mariam Nihal for The National

The resort is a stand-alone destination, meaning it's not one to book if you're planning to explore beyond the property's borders. But for me, it means I am able to truly unplug from busy city life.

For those travelling in from afar, reaching Riyadh takes about an hour. As the Saudi capital, the city is filled with restaurants, malls and entertainment attractions, which make for a busy day out.

Insider tip

Although it took me just an hour to get from the airport to the hotel, the return journey was much longer due to rush hour traffic (almost three hours). Keep this in mind when booking flights and choosing your checkout time.

The verdict

An excellent spot for families with children. The safari experience is a whole new world where you can see and learn about animals unfamiliar to the kingdom, with experts on hand to answer questions and make the interactive experiences as engaging as possible.

Just be sure to book activities in advance to avoid disappointment, especially during peak season.

The bottom line

Rates for rooms begin at 1,912 Saudi riyals ($510) per night, check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in future

