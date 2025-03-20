Diving among the wrecks of vessels sunk by US's Second World War Operation Hailstone in the depths of the depths of Chuuk Lagoon, Micronesia. Nic Ridley / The National
Symphonies of coral and steel: A week of deep and dark ghost fleet diving in Micronesia

Exploring the depths of Chuuk Lagoon, where wrecks of vessels sunk by US's Second World War Operation Hailstone lay

Nic Ridley
March 20, 2025