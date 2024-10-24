From Panama to Portugal, five cool conservation-based adventures for your 2025 bucket-list

As some destinations around the world struggle with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/11/antarctica-overtourism/" target="_blank">overtourism</a>, many travellers are vowing to ensure their own holidays are a force for good. Preserving land and water for the betterment of the environment and of the communities that live in wildlife-rich destinations not only benefits those places directly, but also helps to preserve beautiful spots for tourists to continue visiting in the future. Several organisations offer conservation-based trips that give travellers the chance to get close to nature and leave behind a positive mark. Here are five of the best to bookmark for 2025. Travellers can experience what it’s like to be a tropical marine biologist on a trip to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/03/23/the-duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge-go-scuba-diving-in-belize/" target="_blank">Belize</a> from February 22 until March 1 run by MarAlliance Expeditions. The central American adventure involves a dive near Ambergris Caye – the country's largest island – to tag and measure sharks, manta rays and turtles. MarAlliance Expeditions, a company set up by marine conservation scientist Rachel Graham, provides training so that travellers help conduct snorkelling surveys, launch underwater cameras and more. The data collected will be used to learn more about the habitats and marine life. A wildlife extravaganza in Kenya run by Extraordinary Journeys is a chance to contribute to conservation efforts. There are opportunities to get up close and personal with elephants in Buffalo Springs National Reserve, working with the Save the Elephants charity. In the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/24/kenya-masai-mara-jw-marriott/" target="_blank">Maasai Mara</a> National Reserve, travellers accompanied by park rangers can track pangolins, check camera traps and participate in a game drive in search of big cats. At the Lewa Wilderness, one of Kenya's oldest and most private safari ventures, visitors will be on the trail of endangered black rhinos. In Tsavo East National Park, there is an opportunity to join rangers in the hunt for super tuskers – African elephants with tusks that weigh upwards of 45kg. Trips are available from June to October or January to February. One of the world's most exceptional ecological parks, Torres del Paine in Patagonia boasts wildlife like guanaco, Andean condors, pumas and huemul deer. Under the shadow of South American mountains and glacier peaks, travellers can help to protect the fragile environment on Conservation VIP's 12-day trip from March 23 until April 3. Travellers, who must be able to hike 6km a day, will help rebuild hiking paths, clip vegetation and remove rocks. There will also be a chance to experience the best of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/patagonia-to-the-ends-of-the-earth-1.548371" target="_blank">Patagonia</a>, spotting icebergs while boating across Lago Grey and hiking to the granite monoliths that give the Torres del Paine park its name. Atlantic Ocean treasures can be studied in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/from-the-south-pacific-to-scotland-5-stunning-eco-friendly-island-destinations-1.1094155" target="_blank">Azores</a> archipelago on a conservation adventure run by Biosphere Expeditions from March 29 until April 7. Participants will join researchers on a catamaran to track and photograph sperm, blue, fin and humpback whales, plus bottlenose and Risso dolphins. The data will be used to assist conservation and management strategies. If conditions allow, travellers will also get the chance to spot loggerhead turtles, trapping, measuring and tagging them. Accommodation is provided in a guesthouse on Faial Island. The Mariato community on the Pacific Cost of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/2022/11/30/panama-confronts-illegal-trafficking-of-animals/" target="_blank">Panama</a>'s Veraguas works hard to conserve nesting sea turtles. Volunteers can join locals and researchers at the Tortuga Marina and stay in a small house inside the sanctuary. There, they will take part in midnight beach patrols to collect newly laid eggs before relocating them to safe nests where they will be protected from predators. Early in the morning, volunteers can join the team releasing newly hatched olive ridley, hawksbill and green turtles into the ocean. Travellers will be taught how to do this in a responsible way, ensuring that human interaction does not disrupt the turtles' memory when the females need to return to the beach to rest. Volunteers are welcome from June to February and for periods of no less than 10 days, with a $25-a-day fee going towards food and lodgings.