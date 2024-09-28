Canopy by Hilton Seychelles hotel review: Island vibes and horizon views

Dotted along the white sandy shoreline of Anse La Mouche, is Canopy by Hilton Seychelles, the latest addition to Mahe's hotel scene. Hilton's newest island escape opened its doors earlier this year and attracts a blend of international holidaymakers and local weekenders, with chilled weekdays giving way to party vibes on Saturdays and Sundays. <i>The National</i> heads to the Indian Ocean nation to soak up some island vibes. As befitting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/12/11/travel-unpacked-new-hotels-to-open-in-tokyo-the-red-sea-and-seychelles/" target="_blank">an island where life is lived outside</a>, the wide, wood-panelled lobby, all high ceilings and large-scale regionally inspired artwork, opens up towards the back to allow the tropical breeze to flow through. Guest relations staff are laid back and accommodating, offering cool towels and welcome drinks as I lower myself down into a deep, squashy chair and await check-in. Canopy by Hilton Seychelles Resort is part of a new area of development on Mahe, with the surrounding areas expected to be a mix of hotels, apartments and businesses. It is located on the beach and there are local restaurants near by. There are no skyscrapers blocking the views – ensuring that the star of the show remains the surrounding nature. The international airport is just 25 kilometres away. There are 10 room options, from a king that sleeps two to king two-bedroom suites that accommodate five. We are in a king room with a pool view and there are also options with garden views. Connecting rooms for larger families are also available. The room is spacious, the bed firm and large. An open-sided wardrobe makes choosing the day’s outfit a breeze, and there is indoor and outdoor seating. The chaise on the balcony is perfect for lounging and reading, watching the sunset and soaking up the vibes from the poolside Sega Bar. Our bathroom has fresh, modern decor and is well-sized with a large walk-in shower, full length mirror and twin vanity areas. It cannot be stressed just how much being on “island time” is needed. This isn’t a euphemism for poor or slow service, quite the contrary, but more an appreciation of pace and how embracing that is the only way to go. It means most interactions are not of the brief exchange variety, but rather full conversations during which I learn something about the island or the member of staff. At breakfast, staff remember our names and seating preferences (beneath the giant fan) which made us feel very much at home. Taxis are booked, local tourist recommendations given and drinks orders taken with a “no problem” approach, and an entirely unstuffy vibe. We arrive at the resort on a Sunday to find a buzzy pool and bar area filled with older teenagers, twenty-somethings and young families. Weekends are when local families come to hang out. Loud, local music emanating from Sega Bar creates a party atmosphere carries on beyond dusk. By Monday, the vibe is much more relaxed with weekenders gone leaving hotel guests to hang out in the pool to more chilled tunes. There are two pools, well, two and a half really if you count the infinity one by the bar, which is not a swim-up bar, but certainly one you can sit in drink in hand. The resort pool is huge with plenty of wide steps leading in, making entry easy from all covered sun loungers. There is also a smaller adults-only pool. Just a few steps away is the beach and we can wade out far before the water goes reaches knee-level. Fishing boats in the distance and the endless horizon where sea meets sky makes it reminiscent of a postcard. Heritage is baked (pun intended) into the food at this hotel. Although dining options are limited to two – the all-day dining restaurant Avocet and Sega Bar – this suits us as after a day spent lounging by the pool and paddling in the sea. I really did not want to travel too far or get too dressed up for dinner. Sega Bar's food menu boasts reasonably-priced casual dining options such as tuna pizza (Dh72), palm heart salads (Dh65) and tempura shrimp (Dh60). Avocet offers both buffet and a la carte options for breakfast, with dishes that showcase the island’s roots and also offer fusion dishes such as Seychelles shakshuka, Anse La Mouche Benedict and Seychellois grann mama scrambled eggs. Lunch options are available to order in both French and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/08/04/smokd-eatery-review-chef-reif-othman-explores-creole-cuisine-in-latest-dubai-restaurant/" target="_blank">Creole cooking styles</a>, making for an interesting gastronomic learning curve for those unfamiliar with either, while dinner is served family style, taking diners on a journey from smaller bites to main courses and dessert. The highs are numerous, including the fact that the Seychelles is in the same time zone as the UAE. We appreciate the still and carbonated water taps available on each floor along with glass jugs to fill and take to our room, showing a commitment to eliminating single use plastics. Travellers keen to unwind might be disappointed by the rather lax policy at the adults'-only pool, where we saw lots of children splashing around. When heading to Sega Bar for sunset drinks, claim the bar-side swing chairs which are far more fun than barstools. And be sure to catch at least one of the weekly poolside fire performances. The ideal resort for an unstuffy stay with an atmosphere that successfully blends buzzy and laid-back vibes. Rooms from €400 per night for a King Room, including breakfast; check-in from 2pm, check out 11am. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future.</i>