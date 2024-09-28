Views across the main pool to Anse La Mouche at Canopy by Hilton Seychelles Resort on Mahe. Photo: Hilton
Views across the main pool to Anse La Mouche at Canopy by Hilton Seychelles Resort on Mahe. Photo: Hilton

Lifestyle

Travel

Canopy by Hilton Seychelles hotel review: Island vibes and horizon views

A buzzy atmosphere, traditional Creole dishes and value for money options await at the Hilton's newest resort in the Seychelles

Gemma White

September 28, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In