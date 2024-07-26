Every villa at Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island has an infinity pool and is just steps from white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters. Photo: Hilton
Hotel Insider: White sand and serene seclusion at Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island
Step off a private plane on to an island that melds modern luxury convenience with the romance of travel's golden age