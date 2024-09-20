W Sydney review: What it's like to stay at the global brand's biggest hotel

W Sydney is impossible to miss. Overlooking <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/sydneys-darling-harbour-and-the-giant-rubber-duck-1.310266" target="_blank">Darling Harbour</a>, it’s become one of the capital of New South Wales' most recognisable and eye-catching buildings since it opened at the end of last year. The Marriott International hotel chain, which has<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/10/28/hotel-insider-w-dubai-mina-seyahi-is-a-great-dubai-getaway-for-adult-only-downtime/" target="_blank"> three locations in the UAE</a>, is known for its striking and futuristic designs, not to mention its circular beds. And the brand's biggest outpost does not disappoint. With an ultra-modern theme reflected throughout the hotel’s 588 rooms and suites, W Sydney wouldn’t look out of place in a science fiction set. But it’s the waterfront views that really make this hotel a venue to remember, with the striking scene of one of the world’s most-visited harbours sprawling out from almost every vantage point of the hotel. Excited to see more of what it has to offer, <i>The National</i> heads down under to check in. W Sydney has a striking entrance, with a sprawling staircase that leads me to the first-floor reception. To the right, is the Living Room lounge, complete with panoramic views of Darling Harbour, while to the left is a line of check-in desks. During my stay, the area never feels overcrowded and tends to be filled with a combination of travellers staying at the hotel and city-dwellers enjoying the extremely picturesque setting. My check-in is quick and easy and I’m offered a welcome pack as I go through the motions of showing my passport. The welcome pack is much needed in such a modern venue, but more on that later. The hotel is around a 30-minute car journey from Sydney Airport. It’s centrally located, which is great for being close to several restaurants and cafes. It’s also a 20-minute walk from Circular Quay, one of the city’s main transport hubs that’s flanked by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/sydney-opera-house-set-for-acoustic-upgrade-1.137097" target="_blank">Sydney Opera House</a> and Sydney Harbour Bridge. This makes W Sydney a prime pick for anyone looking to get out and sightsee. There’s plenty to do in this part of town, whether it’s dining in one of the many eateries at the nearby Cockle Bay Wharf, making the five-minute walk to Sydney Aquarium or the Australian National Maritime Museum, or taking in landmarks from the colonial era while perusing the boutique shops at the Queen Victoria Building, just a 10-minute walk away. I'm staying in a Wonderful Room on the 15th floor, so named by W but hitting the mark with its views of Darling Harbour with Pyrmont Bridge at its centre. While it's not quite the postcard view of the city, as Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge are out of sight, it’s breathtaking nonetheless and sets the perfect first impression for my stay. The room has a very modern vibe with something of a nautical theme, complete with a large stuffed shark toy sprawling on the bed, and is filled with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. Everything is operated by touch control, as explained by the handy welcome pack given to me earlier at reception. This includes a "welcome" setting that turns on the room’s main lights and opens the curtains. This is complemented by a nighttime feature that turns the lights off and pulls the curtains for your convenience. Despite being a single room there is space for a separate sitting area and a dining table which can double up as a workstation. The bathroom has a walk-in shower, a deep-soaking bathtub and touch controls for lighting. The room is stocked with everything I need in the way of toiletries, plush bathrobes and slippers. The staff at every level, from housekeeping to reception, are efficient and friendly. There’s a sense of collective pride, not only in the hotel but in Sydney as a city, which is infectious. As I wander the hotel, almost everyone I speak to has decent suggestions about where to go and what to do. W Sydney has a well-equipped fitness and spa centre, but it’s the pool facilities that arguably set it apart. Situated on the 29th floor, the Wet Deck is home to an open-air 30-metre heated infinity pool that’s exclusively for guests. It’s open daily from 6am to 6pm with poolside food and drink options and a weekly poolside yoga class. The views from this height are jaw-dropping and allow me to watch the world go by in total serenity. Indoor Wet, on the 22nd floor, is another pool that's open 24 hours a day. Both make my trip to this already magnificent hotel truly memorable. There’s also the Away Spa, providing a place to unwind away from the urban surroundings, thanks to its decidedly tranquil environment. Guests who want to explore the city and its surroundings can book various excursions via the hotel's concierge service. W Sydney’s centrepiece restaurant is BTWN, which serves contemporary Australian flavours and plays host to hotel breakfasts as well as being its main dinner venue. The breakfast is buffet style with an eclectic choice available, ranging from continental European, a wide selection of fruit and cereals, a dedicated pastry bar and hot plates featuring traditional full English fodder as well as Asian fusion. There’s also a dedicated egg-based menu where guests can order their choice cooked on-demand. For dinner, the menu is a blend of Australian and Japanese styles. The decor, in keeping with the hotel, is modern and dynamic but equally cosy and offers views of Sydney morning and night. For a less formal feel, there’s the Living Room which delivers classic bar snacks on the ground floor and serves as a relaxed yet elegant meeting point. There’s also 29/30, which is situated on the rooftop and offers more vistas of the city for you to enjoy as you dine. The food is a blend of Spanish and South American flavours, making it a sociable venue to wind down. I’d particularly recommend a sunset visit. Some highlights from dinner include the kangaroo cheeseburger tartare ($9), the grilled Australian lobster ($26) and the roasted half duck ($59). For those with a sweeter tooth, there’s the dedicated Dessert Bar by Janice Wong, which is as incredible as it sounds. My highlight is the tiramisu ($13) but, seriously, you can’t go wrong with any choice here. The hotel is in a spectacular location with lots to do within walking distance. It offers incredible views of Sydney, wonderful dining choices and plenty of activities to enjoy in luxury. That said, the main food and beverage outlets were closed by 10pm during my visit and, while in-room dining options were available, this might be something to keep in mind for those who prefer to dine or socialise later in the evening. Ask for a room on the highest floor your budget allows – this hotel is all about its views. An excellent choice for those seeking luxury accommodation in a prime location. Room-only prices start at $245; check-in is from 3pm, checkout is at 11am; <i>marriott.com</i> <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future</i>