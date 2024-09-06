Art’otel London Battersea Power Station review: Hip haunt with epic skyline views

Battersea Power Station once supplied coal-fuelled electricity to much of London. It has featured on album covers, in films including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/why-the-dark-knight-was-a-game-changing-superhero-film-1.753264" target="_blank"><i>The Dark Knight</i></a><i> </i>and<i> Children of Men</i>, and is now a sprawling retail, leisure and residential centrepiece of a vibrant new London community. Directly opposite the main entrance lies art’otel London Battersea Power Station, a Radisson-‘powered’ property and the first UK outpost of the European art-meets-lifestyle hospitality brand. A friendly face just inside the hotel entrance directs my partner and I onwards through a long lobby lined with quirky, colourful seating areas. The island-style reception desk is manned by young staff who enquire about our journey and plans while checking us in. Having arrived too early, our luggage is tagged and wheeled away for safe keeping while we enjoy some sightseeing. There’s a buzz about this London community that's noticeable as soon as we step out into the sunshine. The 164-bedroom art’otel is located within Battersea Roof Gardens, a mixed use building designed by Foster+Partners on Electric Boulevard which comprises apartments, offices, shops and dining. A riverside regeneration project and emerging destination with 19 acres of public space, it is connected to the London Underground via a Northern Line extension. One of several Frank Gehry-designed apartment blocks here hosts the first UK branch of popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/tashas-natasha-sideris-fuses-food-and-art-in-latest-cookbook-it-s-about-creating-an-entire-experience-1.1114219" target="_blank">UAE dining brand tashas,</a> which has a menu that will wow existing fans and newcomers. However, the main draw here has to be the Grade II-listed<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home/battersea-power-station-london-s-newest-riverside-village-set-to-usher-in-a-new-era-of-community-living-1.912956" target="_blank"> former cathedral of energy</a> opposite. The brick and steel giant power station has been beautifully restored, retaining many of its original features including power distribution equipment, which now serves as an edgy backdrop at cocktail and dining venue Control Room B. The station’s interior features two main sections populated by shops, dining outlets, a cinema, and the must-do viewing experience Lift 109, which takes visitors to the top of the north west chimney in a glass elevator. The building also houses Apple’s UK headquarters, plus 254 swanky residential apartments. Additional food opportunities in the neighbourhood include excellent Mexican outlet El Pastor and a host of food trucks dotted along the River Thames. Once our room is ready, bursts of colour greet us as we enter the 14th floor junior suite, comprising of a lounge, bedroom and en suite bathroom. Floor-to-ceiling windows run the length of a long living area served by a large green sofa, rust-coloured rug and pink art deco-style armchair beside a marble and metal coffee table. A lime green unit contains a fridge and supports a widescreen TV next to a steel and glass drinks trolley. Vibrant prints by artist and hotel interior designer Jaime Hayon sprinkle yet more drops of colour. A Roberts turntable complete with vinyl records, including a reissued Pink Floyd classic <i>Animals </i>whose sleeve featured Battersea Power Station, is a lovely addition. Wooden flooring continues into the bedroom where a sumptuous bed with a green padded headboard abuts an orange wall and John-Lennon spectacle-shaped mirrors opposite a framed TV. Inside a blue wardrobe you'll find a Dyson hairdryer, clothes steamer, safe, yoga mat and plush grey robes. In the understated bathroom there's a decent-sized tub and walk-in shower with lotions and potions by sought-after Aussie hair brand Kevin Murphy. Cheerful and chatty on arrival, and helpful whenever directions are required. Our waiter in JOIA, one of the hotel's two restaurants, is super attentive, even during a particularly busy evening. The tapas sharing nature of the menu here suggests we should take your time, but when we are ready to order dishes arrive briskly. Breakfast at Tozi isn't always as speedy, but is consistently served by smart and courteous staff. Art’otel opened in December 2022 and, as the name suggests, art figures strongly throughout, from the eclectic lobby enhanced by bright furnishings, quirky photography and curious objet d’art, to a room designated for art classes and regular ‘sip and paint’ sessions. Bold, playful aesthetics are strong in all public spaces, including breakout areas and ‘creative room’ meeting spaces which channel fun pink and greens dotted with surreal masks. A spacious gym with mood lighting offers the latest Technic equipment and floor exercise space. Guests can partake in rooftop dawn yoga, join the hotel’s running coach or enjoy a massage either in the spa’s treatment rooms, or in the their room. Art’otel’s biggest selling point is a rooftop infinity pool and deck that gazes directly on to the power station and across London’s rooftops. Spectacular. The hotel's Wonderpass app allows guests to customise their stay, enabling digital check in, spa, pool, and restaurant bookings, plus access to in-room dining and 24/7 live chat, handy if you have any middle of the night ponderings about the hotel. Two very different restaurants feed hotel guests, while drinks and snacks are also served at a rooftop bar, and poolside. Tozi Grand Cafe is the ground floor venue and the place to go for breakfast, as well as Venetian cicchetti, antipasti, afternoon tea, coffee and brunches. Some items, such as custom-made smoothies, are not included in the hotel breakfast package, but regular juices are. We were more than fulfilled by granola with coconut yoghurt and fruit compote (Dh41), and a brace of eggs with avocado on sourdough (Dh56). Other highlights include salted beef and fried egg on potato hash (Dh75). Art’otel’s F&B star is its Portuguese-meets-Spanish restaurant JOIA, by two Michelin-starred chef Henrique Sá Pessoa. Glass walls showcase skyline views while the kitchen swiftly justifies its reputation by delivering stunning fresh takes on traditional plates. Juicy sea salted Padrón peppers (Dh37) prove the perfect opener to a well-paced meal where octopus salad (Dh89), tuna tartare beautifully presented with confit tomato dressing and ajo blanco (Dh89), and gorgeous beef pica pau (Dh103) are winners, alongside a perfect chocolate orange mousse (Dh47). The rooftop pool here is an instant highlight, offering views right across London’s landmarks on a clear day. Lifts are the only tiny grumble; stylishly gold, but narrow and too few. Head to the pool deck early as the loungers – we counted eight – fill up fast. That said, two people can share one at a squeeze. Or wait it out at JOIA’s rooftop bar, which has the same enviable views. Art’otel London Battersea Power Station encapsulates the fresh spirit of an emerging community watched over by what is an epic red brick structure. It blends comfort and cool, style and quirkiness without being pretentious … the ideal base from which to explore this in-demand London postcode and beyond. Rates start at Dh1,846 per night, room only. Check-in from 3pm; checkout until noon <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future.</i>