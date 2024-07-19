Emirates cancelled five flights on Friday following violent protests in Bangladesh's capital. Photo: Emirates
Emirates cancelled five flights on Friday following violent protests in Bangladesh's capital. Photo: Emirates

Lifestyle

Travel

Emirates cancels Dubai flights to Dhaka amid civil unrest

Travellers impacted should contact the airline or travel agents for rebooking options, carrier says

author image
Hayley Skirka

19 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Emirates cancels flights to Dhaka amid civil unrest

Discover a different side to Paris during the 2024 Olympics

St Regis Abu Dhabi comes with cityscape and seaside views

Travel Unpacked: Etihad's flight sale and new cruises from Dubai

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Morocco’s Ines Laklalech on her meteoric rise in professional golf

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In