Etihad reveals first and business-class lounges at Terminal A

Etihad Airways has unveiled its new lounges in Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The first and business-class lounges, spanning three floors on the north side of the terminal, feature private Armani Casa suites with day beds, a games room and a smoking lounge.

The terminal opened this month at the hub, which will be renamed Zayed International Airport in February. All flights are set to operate through Terminal A from Tuesday.

“When designing the Etihad Lounges in our new home, Terminal A, our teams thought through every detail, ensuring an experience that will delight our guests from the moment they step through the door,” said Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive at Etihad.

“The lounge is a hugely important aspect of our guests’ journey and we wanted to curate an impressive experience that will leave them wanting to fly again soon.

"In true Etihad style, we’ve been innovative with the design and will offer a selection of memorable experiences whether our guests choose to relax, indulge in various dining options or enjoy a refreshing drink at the signature Constellation Bar."

The Constellation Bar is on the top floor. Photo: Etihad Airways

The bar joins a rooftop lounge on the top floor of the complex. It is decorated with a 25-metre-long, 172-piece bespoke glass lighting sculpture that showcases the Abu Dhabi city skyline.

The first lounge dining room has an a la carte menu while the parlour offers a variety of pastries, desserts, and tea and coffee selections.

Additionally, passengers flying in Etihad A380's three-room The Residence cabin receive complimentary access to private suites providing spaces for work, relaxation and dining. These suites are also available for booking by other first-class passengers.

It is accessed via a private elevator.

The business-class lounge has Liwan Global Dining, described as an “informal all-day” restaurant with live cooking stations as well as Emirati and Middle Eastern cuisine, along with international options.

Read More Abu Dhabi's Terminal A welcomes first passengers as new era of travel takes off

Relaxation rooms with day beds and Armani Casa furnishings as well as 18 shower suites can also be found in the lounge. There is also a games room with table football, air hockey and digital gaming options.

For those with children, the family room also has games as well as toys and books. There’s also a spa and salon for those who want to feel pampered before boarding.

The Etihad lounges are open to travellers who fly in first and business class or are Etihad Guest members with eligible tier status. However, travellers in economy can also purchase access to the facilities.