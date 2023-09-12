Etihad reunites with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif

Etihad Airways has named Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as its newest brand ambassador.

The move comes as the Abu Dhabi carrier bolsters its presence in the Indian market, according to an announcement by Etihad on Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to be back with Etihad Airways, a brand synonymous with world-class travel experiences,” says Kaif, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in India.

“I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections and memorable experiences. I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey.”

Kaif, who is British, has appeared in many Bollywood blockbusters, including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012).

The new partnership will feature the actress in promotional videos by Etihad.

The first video in the campaign, launched on Tuesday, shows Kaif on board the airline's newest A350 aircraft, highlighting the luxurious amenities of the plane, including dining ware from Armani/Casa.

“Etihad believes in going the extra mile,” she says in the 46-second clip filmed Bollywood-style, which Kaif shared with her 76 million followers on Instagram.

This is not the first time the actress is working with the Abu Dhabi airline; she also featured in several of their ad campaigns in 2010.

Etihad hopes to use the partnership to strengthen its appeal among Indian travellers.

“With [Kaif's] remarkable journey and global recognition, we're not only showcasing Etihad's offerings, but also fostering authentic connections that genuinely resonate with Indian travellers and celebrating our commitment to India,” said Amina Taher, vice president of brand, marketing and sponsorship at Etihad.

Etihad currently flies to eight Indian cities.