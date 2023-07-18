A whole new world: Hilton New York Times Square unveils Aladdin-themed hotel suite

Holidaymakers visiting the Big Apple can step into a whole new world at Hilton New York Times Square.

The hotel has unveiled its Aladdin’s Times Square Palace Suite, an Arabian-themed room inspired by the fictional city of Agrabah – a bustling Arabian desert kingdom.

An ode to Disney's Aladdin the Musical, which is playing at the New Amsterdam Theatre merely a few steps away, the suite is filled with treasures from the show.

As well as a magic genie lamp used in the original Broadway production, the enchanting suite’s walls are decorated with renderings from the set.

The suite has pieces from the original Broadway production of Aladdin. Photo: Hilton New York Times Square

Designed by Devin Sparkles, one of Broadway's top dressing room designers, the king bedroom studio is filled with Moroccan wall sconces, snake charmer tables, Arabian-inspired soft furnishings and magic carpet-style rugs.

There's also a Cave of Wonders bathroom with golden mirrors and bath accents of crystals, gems, pottery and ornate vases.

Sleeping families of up to four, the corner suite also comes with wall-to-wall views over Manhattan.

Guests booking a stay can order wake-up calls from the Genie – voiced by actor and the original Broadway production genie, Michael James Scott. There are also Aladdin-inspired drinks in the bar and magic mocktails for children. Breakfast is included, as are Aladdin colouring books and four complimentary premium orchestra tickets to the show.

“We’re thrilled to partner with this incredible musical to transport our guests to the fictional world of Agrabah where guests can embrace the magic of the show, creating an exclusive, memorable stay at our property in the heart of the Big Apple,” said Thomas Caska, general manager at the hotel.

Rates start at $599; available until October 31; reservations required at least 72 hours in advance.