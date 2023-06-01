Virgin Atlantic announces return of Dubai-London flights from October

British airline Virgin Atlantic announced on Thursday that it is relaunching its services between London and Dubai.

The airline will operate a seasonal route between the two cities from October to March, a period when some British residents seek to escape the UK's gloomy winter. Four flights will be available every week.

Customers can reserve tickets from June 7, with the flights commencing on October 28 on the airline's Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The service will also allow Dubai travellers to connect, via London, to Virgin Atlantic and Delta destinations in North America, including New York, Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The 787-9 has 31 upper class seats, 35 premium seats and 192 seats in the economy class. Passengers aside, each flight will have a cargo capacity of 20 tonnes.

This follows the British airline's recent announcement of flights to the Maldives and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Dubai – a destination we know our customers and people love [for] its inviting climate during the cold UK winter,” said Rikke Christensen, vice president of network and alliances at Virgin Atlantic.

The airline discontinued its daily Dubai service in March 2019 after 12 years, citing economic reasons. However, its subsidiary Virgin Atlantic Holidays continued its operations in the emirate.

“Dubai will complement our growing collection of premium sun destinations, bolstered by the Maldives and Turks and Caicos, alongside our new services between Manchester and Las Vegas in summer 2024,” said Christensen.