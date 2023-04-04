Dolce & Gabbana announce luxury hotel in Maldives

Dolce & Gabbana is the latest fashion house to enter the world of real estate, with a luxury hotel in the Maldives under way.

The Italian brand has partnered with Saudi property developer Dar Global, part of Dar Al Arkan, for the project. It is in its early stages and an estimated completion date is yet to be announced.

“We are thrilled to bring the world-renowned made-in-Italy brand ambassador, Dolce & Gabbana, into the world of real estate and hospitality,” Ziad El Chaar, chief executive of Dar Global, said.

Dar Global is also behind projects such as Les Vagues by Elie Saab, a seafront residential development in Qatar; Urban Oasis by Missoni Home in Dubai; and Upside Living Villas in Riyadh, with interiors by Versace.

In addition to the hotel in the Maldives, the fashion brand also announced residential projects in Miami, the US, and Marbella, Spain.

The new projects represent Dolce & Gabbana's real estate debut, following in the footsteps of other luxury players such as Giorgio Armani and Bulgari. These companies are incorporating their signature elements, from design to brand ethos, to residential towers and hotels, giving guests an elevated lifestyle experience.

For example, the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa prominently features a dark and muted colour scheme, from beige to charcoal, while all furniture is from the brand's homeware line, Armani Casa.

The same could be expected for the Dolce & Gabbana project in the Indian Ocean. In 2021, the label, led by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, launched Dolce & Gabbana Home Collection, which sells living room accessories, tableware and bathroom decor. While no images of the property have been revealed yet, expect daring and elaborate patterns and prints with a Sicilian influence.

Scroll through the gallery below for Dolce & Gabbana Home Collection