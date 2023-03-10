Admaf partners with Dolce & Gabbana on design award for young Emirati creatives

The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation has teamed up with Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana to create an award for emerging Emirati designers.

The Admaf x Dolce & Gabbana Award is open to recent graduates and current university students from the UAE, and covers ready-to-wear, jewellery, fragrance and interior design — which are all among the brand's current offerings.

Finalists will participate in an internship at the Dolce & Gabbana headquarters in Italy and will have the opportunity to display their designs to the public during Abu Dhabi Festival 2024.

“Together with Dolce & Gabbana, we witness another milestone in both our efforts to drive innovation and creation, advance progressive thinking and empower youth,” says Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, founder of Admaf, and founder and artistic director of Abu Dhabi Festival.

Designers Domenico Dolce, right, and Stefano Gabbana at their autumn/winter 2023-2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. Reuters

“Both Admaf and D&G believe in the strong will for evolution — the will to create impact and inspire this generation and many more to come with knowledge, enlightenment and creative ambition. This new award will provide our nation’s youth with the invaluable opportunity to learn about the craftsmanship of couture and design, enhance their skills, realise their dreams and present their creative talent not only in Abu Dhabi, but in the international arena.”

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have long supported emerging talents, dedicating space in their boutiques to young designers and, in recent years, supporting creatives such as Sohee Park, Matty Bovan and Tomo Koizumi by giving them the opportunity to present their work during Milan Fashion Week.

The fashion brand is also a supporter of Abu Dhabi Festival 2023, which is currently underway, celebrating its 20th anniversary with a diverse line-up of performances. Among the artists taking part this year are world-class flamenco dancer and choreographer Maria Pages, Peruvian operatic tenor Juan Diego Florez and two-time Grammy award-winning jazz musician Gregory Porter.

At Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, the festival’s primary venue, Dolce & Gabbana is showcasing a selection of its opulent high-jewellery collections and has also created a VIP lounge area for attendees using its distinct Casa collection of furniture and home accessories.