Dubai Airport expects two million passengers over New Year holiday: how to beat the rush

Dubai Airport is gearing up for another peak travel period, with an estimated two million passengers expected to pass through Dubai International Airport between now and January 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, Emirates expects nearly a million passengers to fly with the airline through Dubai International Airport between now and January 10.

When should I get to the airport?

In line with Dubai International’s safety precautions, only passengers with valid tickets will be allowed into the terminal building.

Emirates is encouraging passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to their flight departure time, and to ensure they have all the required documents based on the specific entry and testing requirements of their destination.

Customers who check in less than 60 minutes before departure will not be accepted for travel.

How do I speed up the check-in process?

To avoid the rush, passengers can use the airline’s various early check-in options. Most customers are able to check in up to 24 hours before their flight using 32 self-service bag drop machines and 16 check-in kiosks at Terminal 3, or at Emirates check-in desks.

This service is available on flights to all destinations except the US, Thailand, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional safety checks required from these countries.

Dubai International also has a car park check-in facility, in Zone C of Terminal 3. There are no parking charges for those using the drop-off lane adjacent to this facility.

Customers who are dropped off at the Terminal 3 departures car park anywhere between 24 to six hours before departure can use the self-service kiosks to print their boarding passes on the spot, but must still complete their immigration formalities no later than 60 minutes before their flight time.

Online check-in can be completed via the Emirates website or mobile app, between 48 hours and 90 minutes before departure. Digital boarding passes will only be supplied for select destinations.

When should I be at my departure gate?

Gates open 90 minutes before departure and close 20 minutes before departure. Boarding starts 45 minutes before the flight. Emirates will not accept passengers reporting late to their boarding gate. Check-in and gate closure timings are being strictly followed to ensure flights depart on time during this busy period.

Staying safe in the airport

Passengers can use the biometric path in Terminal 3 for a contactless journey from specific check-in desks, Emirates dedicated lounges and boarding gates. This process cuts out any document checks or queuing.

Advanced cleaning technologies are used across high traffic areas at Emirates lounges, including seats and handrails. Social distancing measures are maintained through floor markings and signage, while sanitising stations and Plexiglas partitions are in place across all Emirates check-in desks.

