'Time Out' names world's coolest neighbourhoods

Time Out magazine has released its list of the world's coolest neighbourhoods, including an eclectic mix of perennial favourites and up-and-coming areas.

The UAE grabs two slots in the list, while the UK and US can boast of several cities that impressed the guide.

Time Out polled 27,000 city dwellers and then consulted with its local editors and contributors to come up with the final picks, based on food, fun, culture and community.

First place was claimed by Nørrebro in Copenhagen, Denmark, thanks to its “dazzling blend of historic landmarks, ultramodern architecture and food".

Once know for its docks, Edinburgh's Leith has shed it formerly gritty reputation and was listed as the world's fourth trendiest locale.

Leith has been given a “new lease of life” following the redevelopment of abandoned buildings, emerging art and performance scene, as well as two Michelin-starred restaurants.

East London's perennially-hip Dalston and New York's Chelsea district also feature in the top 20, while Kemptown in Brighton on England's south coast makes 26th place.

The Gulf region was represented by two entries, both in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi's waterside district of Al Bateen was ranked in 37th place, described as “laid-back as neighbourhoods come".

Time Out noted its “buzzing cafes” and proximity to the “serenity of the sea".

Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen marina at twilight. The waterside neighbourhood has been listed as one of the coolest in the world. Alamy

Visitors are encouraged to get their arts fix at Etihad Modern Art Gallery and the Zayed Heritage Centre, which tells the life story of Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.

Those less culturally inclined are encouraged to discover the neighbourhood’s “array of edgy coffee shops and restaurants".

Meanwhile, Dubai Marina was ranked in 44th place, thanks to its “flashy fine-dining establishments, discreet izakayas” and “sky-high rooftop bars".

Time Out said Dubai Marina is home to some of the city’s most on-trend places to eat and drink, while those looking for an adrenalin hit should take a ride on the world’s longest urban zip line.

The city's Expo 2020, the world exhibition which is dominating life in Dubai until 2022, also gets a mention as an unmissable highlight.

Time Out's 49 World's Coolest Neighbourhoods