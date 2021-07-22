New Google Maps feature can help you avoid crowds on public transport

Google Maps has launched a new feature aimed at making people feel safe as they navigate public transport around the world.

The app has expanded its “transit crowdedness predictions” to more than 10,000 transit agencies in 100 countries, so users will be able to find out ahead of time if their chosen bus, train or subway is likely to have lots of free seats, has hit full capacity, or is somewhere in between.

With this information, pubic transport users can decide whether they want to hop on board or wait a while. “Because, pandemic or not, no one likes standing in a jam-packed subway car,” says Google.

Google Maps has expanded its “transit crookedness predictions” to over 10,000 transit agencies in 100 countries. Courtesy Google

It’s a handy tool for people who are returning to work and keen to avoid a crowded commute in the midst of the pandemic, but will also be a boon for those who have begun travelling again and are trying to navigate foreign cities as safely as possible.

These predictions are made possible using artificial intelligence, contributions from people using Google Maps, and historical location trends that predict future crowdedness levels for transit lines all over the world.

In New York and Sydney, Google Maps is taking things one step further, with a pilot that shows live crowdedness information in specific train carriages. This feature is powered by data from agencies like Long Island Rail Road and Transport for New South Wales, with more cities coming soon.

These services are part of a raft of new features that have been introduced by Google Maps in response to the pandemic. Also new is a Timeline Insights tab that provides monthly trend information about how users are navigating the world, with details on which modes of transportation they've used and the distance and time spent driving, flying, biking or walking. Users can also see how much time they're spending at different places – whether shops, airports or restaurants.

"After living through a global pandemic, people have told us that they want to be more intentional about how they spend their time," says Google.

Ain Issa camp: Established in 2016

Houses 13,309 people, 2,092 families, 62 per cent children

Of the adult population, 49 per cent men, 51 per cent women (not including foreigners annexe)

Most from Deir Ezzor and Raqqa

950 foreigners linked to ISIS and their families

NGO Blumont runs camp management for the UN

One of the nine official (UN recognised) camps in the region

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

