World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Messi and David lead race but Vinicius, Haaland and Mbappe also in the hunt

The race for the Golden Boot – awarded to the top scorer at the World Cup finals – is beginning to heat up.

Lionel Messi got his campaign up and running with a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening match.

Canada's Jonathan David became the second player at these finals with a treble in the co-hosts' 6-0 win against Qatar.

Brazil forwards Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Jr are on two goals apiece. Manchester United forward Cunha struck twice against Haiti with Real Madrid star Vinicius also grabbing his second goal of the tournament in a 3-0 win.

Star strikers Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane are also on two goals.

Golden Boot 2026

=1). Lionel Messi (Argentina) - Goals: 3

=1). Jonathan David (Canada) - Goals: 3

=2). Ismael Saibari (Morocco) - Goals: 2

=2). Matheus Cunha (Brazil) - Goals: 2

=2). Vinicius Jr (Brazil) - Goals: 2

= 2). Cyle Larin (Canada) - Goals: 2

= 2). Johan Manzambi (Switzerland) - Goals: 2

=2). Kylian Mbappe (France) - Goals: 2

=2). Erlinad Haaland (Norway) - Goals: 2

=2). Harry Kane (England) - Goals: 2

=2). Kai Havertz (Germany) - Goals: 2

=2). Folarin Balogun (US) - Goals: 2

=2). Yasin Ayari (Sweden) - Goals: 2

=2). Elijah Just (New Zealand) - Goals: 2

Kylian Mbappe scored twice in France's win over Senegal. AFP Info

Previous Golden Boot winners

2022 - Kylian Mbappe (France) - Goals: 8

2018 - Harry Kane (England) - Goals: 6

2014 - James Rodriguez (Colombia) - Goals: 6

2010 - Thomas Muller (Germany) - Goals: 5

2006 - Miroslav Klose (Germany) - Goals: 5

2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil) - Goals: 8

1998 - Davor Suker (Croatia) - Goals: 6

1994 - Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) - Goals: 6

1990 - Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) - Goals: 6

1986 - Gary Lineker (England) - Goals: 6

1982 - Paolo Rossi (Italy) - Goals: 6