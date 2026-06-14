Ahmed Qasem says nothing is impossible as Iraq prepare for World Cup's 'Group of Death'

Perhaps no Arab team has a more challenging path to the World Cup knockout rounds than Iraq, but attacking midfielder Ahmed Qasem believes anything is possible in football.

“We have seen football scenarios where underdogs win, and I hope we can do it also,” he told The National at the team's base camp in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

A contingent of Iraqi fans has been following the team's build-up ahead of their first World Cup appearance in 40 years. Qasem, who plays for MLS side Nashville SC, said the team has felt support from Iraqi fans outside its hotel.

“We feel it all the time. And as a team … we are family, and I hope we can show the emotions on the pitch and give back to [the] supporters,” he said.

Iraq were conducting an open training session at the Greenbrier Resort after touching down in the Appalachian region earlier this week, following a 2-0 friendly defeat to Venezuela in Bridgeview, Illinois. The session was intended to put the final touches on their World Cup preparations.

The Lions of Mesopotamia are now readying to challenge some of football's biggest stars during the group stage: Norway's Erling Haaland in Boston, France's Kylian Mbappé in Philadelphia and Senegal's Sadio Mane in Toronto.

Group I, comprising the star-studded squads, has been referred to as this year's so-called 'group of death'.

“Those are big teams and big players. We need to play as a collective. I think that's the biggest key. I think everyone understands that to win these games, we need to play as a team,” Qasem said. “Nothing is impossible."

Quote I think everyone understands that to win these games, we need to play as a team Ahmed Qasem

A drought ended and a dream realised

Iraq became the 48th and final team to qualify for the expanded 2026 World Cup after goals from Ali Al Hamadi and Aymen Hussein powered them to a 2-1 win against Bolivia in the inter-confederation play-off final in March.

The win ended a four-decade drought and became a unifying moment for a country that has endured war, political upheaval and displacement for much of the past 20 years.

Previous slide Next slide Iraq players celebrate after beating Bolivia 2-1 in their inter-confederation play-off final in Monterrey, Mexico to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Reuters Info

Iraq's Aymen Hussein celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Reuters Info

Iraq's Australian coach Graham Arnold celebrates with his players after securing the 48th and final place at the 2026 World Cup. AFP Info

Bolivia's Moises Paniagua celebrates scoring their equaliser. Reuters Info

Iraqi fans celebrate at the BBVA Stadium in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico. AFP Info

Iraq's Ali Al Hamadi, who opened the scoring in the first hald, celebrates with teammates. Reuters Info

Iraq's Zaid Tahseen celebrates after the match. Reuters Info

Bolivia's Fernando Nava, bottom, in action with Iraq's Zaid Ismail. Reuters Info

Bolivia's Miguelito evades Iraq's defence. Reuters Info

Iraq's Ali Al Hamadi, centre, in action against Bolivia's Efrain Morales. AFP Info

Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra looks dejected at the final whistle. AFP Info

Iraqi fans cheer their team on during the 2026 Fifa World Cup Intercontinental play-off in Mexico. EPA Info

A Bolivia fan watches on. Reuters Info

Ali Al Hamadi opened the scoring with a first-half header. AFP Info

Aymen Hussein, centre, scored what proved to be the winner and the goal that sent Iraq to a first World Cup since 1986. AFP Info





























“Everyone is happy, excited to see the country play in the World Cup," added Qasem. "It's the biggest stage in football, and as a player, [I] get excited. I have a family. Everyone's happy and you feel it so much.

Qasem made his senior debut for Iraq in a 1-0 friendly win over Andorra on May 29, after switching nationalities from Sweden earlier this year. He played for Swedish outfit Elfsborg before joining Nashville SC in 2025, where he has made 53 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and recording two assists.

The 22-year-old is now preparing to participate in a tournament that every footballer dreams of.

“You watch World Cup and you watch the biggest stars on the biggest stage, and you always dream about it,” he said. “And now you're here, and I think it will take a time until you really understand what this is, and you feel it every day. I'm so happy.”