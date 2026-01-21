Kylian Mbappe leads ruthless Real Madrid to victory as PSG and Man City both lose

Kylian Mbappe delivered a ruthless reminder of his enduring class as Real Madrid overwhelmed Monaco 6-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to take a decisive step towards a top-eight finish in the Uefa Champions League group phase.

The France captain, facing the club where he first emerged as a potential superstar of the game, struck twice inside the opening 26 minutes in a performance that combined sharp finishing with an edge of personal motivation.

Real, urged on by a vociferous home crowd, were relentless. A Thilo Kehrer own goal compounded Monaco’s early misery before goals from Franco Mastantuono, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham turned the evening into a procession. By the final whistle, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side had climbed to second in their group.

After the match, Arbeloa, who replaced the sacked Xabi Alonso in the dugout only last week, was keen to highlight the role played by the Bernabeu faithful. It was in stark contrast to the reaction from the home crowd following last weekend's La Liga win against Levante when the likes of Vinicius and Bellingham were jeered off the pitch.

“It’s a night on which the Bernabeu has shown that when they are with their team, Real Madrid are better,” the coach said. “On all big nights, it doesn’t matter who the players are. What we have always had in common has been a great crowd.”

Arbeloa said he was looking forward to welcoming Brahim Diaz back into the squad following the forward's impressive displays for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations. Brahim finished as top scorer with five goals, and was a fluffed Panenka penalty kick away from delivering the North Africans a first Afcon title in 50 years in Sunday's final.

“He had an exceptional tournament. If Morocco reached the final, it was because of his level and his teammates, and we want to give him a big hug,” Arbeloa said.

For Vinicius Junior, named man of the match, the night carried a more personal resonance. The Brazilian admitted recent days had been challenging amid criticism and boos, but insisted his focus remains firmly on contributing on the pitch.

“I don’t want to be there for things off the pitch,” he said. “I want to be there for what I do on it and for everything I’ve done for this club.”

Elsewhere, holders Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to strengthen their grip on a top-eight place after suffering a dramatic 2-1 defeat away to Sporting.

Luis Suarez struck twice for the Portuguese side, opening the scoring against the run of play and then delivering a decisive blow in the 90th minute after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had briefly restored parity. Sporting’s victory lifted them to sixth, while PSG were left frustrated by a missed opportunity.

Napoli, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Copenhagen at Parken Stadium. Scott McTominay continued his impressive European form with his fourth Champions League goal, but the Italian side could not capitalise fully after the hosts were reduced to 10 men after Thomas Delaney was shown a red card on 35 minutes, leaving both teams nervously eyeing the play-off positions.

Manchester City endured a chastening evening in the Arctic Circle. Defeated 3-1 by Bodo/Glimt, Pep Guardiola’s side were undone by two first-half goals from Kasper Hogh, both following defensive errors, before Jens Petter Hauge added a third. Rayan Cherki’s reply offered brief hope, but Rodri’s dismissal extinguished any chance of a comeback.

City now face a decisive final group match against Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium to avoid the play-offs.

Tottenham Hotspur eased some domestic pressure with a 2-0 win over 10-man Borussia Dortmund. Goals from Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke, making his first start of the season, lifted Spurs’ hopes of a top-eight finish, while victories for Olympiacos, Club Brugge and Ajax rounded off a dramatic night across Europe.