UFC 280: Sean O’Malley edges past Petr Yan for biggest win of career

Sean O’Malley secured the biggest victory of his career to date by defeating Petr Yan by split decision at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

The American, fighting outside the US for the first time in his UFC career, came through a gripping encounter to take the contest 28-29, 29-28, 29-28.

Yan, the former bantamweight champion and No 1-ranked contender, was rocked a number of times throughout, but typically fought back brilliantly. However, the Russian also had to deal with a severe cut about his right eye that clearly bothered him.

O’Malley, the No 11-ranked challenger at bantamweight, is expected to next fight for the belt.

More to follow ...