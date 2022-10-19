Charles Oliveira promises to 'shock the world' against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira is in Abu Dhabi this week, in his words, to make history and shock the world.

It’s just he’s not entirely convinced Islam Makhachev warrants a shot at what the Brazilian considers – still – his UFC lightweight crown.

“Islam deserves all the respect in the world, but he should’ve fought somebody maybe in the top five, like I did," said Oliveira on Wednesday, three days out from his headline bout for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. "Not just surf on someone else’s wave and skip the line.”

That somebody? Retired former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, a lifelong friend and teammate of, and now coach to, Makhachev.

“For sure, this fight is only happening because of him,” Oliveira said. “It’s for the history and for everything he’s done. If it was any other guy, [Makhachev] would have had to walk the walk I had to walk, knocking on people’s doors, trying to get into a top-five [fight].”

No doubt, Oliveira scrapped and clawed for his position today among the sports leading lights. He is the UFC record-holder for both finishes (19) and submissions (16), casting behind a career once seemingly set for disappointment to climb to the lightweight summit.

Oliveira, 33-8 in professional MMA, was stripped of the belt in May when he missed weight, narrowly, before his scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje.

Admirably, he went on to defeat Gaethje the following day, triumphing by second-round TKO. His win streak sits now at 11.

Makhachev, meanwhile, has won 10 on the bounce, even if he is yet to face a top contender at 155lbs. Regardless, Nurmagomedov and team have repeatedly ratcheted the needle in the build-up to Saturday night.

For them, Makhachev is heir apparent to the lightweight throne. Oliveira, they suggest, is simply in the way.

“I think they’re just talking a lot of crap,” the Sao Paulo-born athlete said. “And whenever we close that gate and we’re inside the octagon we get to see the real champion.

This Saturday, the LW division will once again have a champion 👑



[ #UFC280 | Prelims 10am ET on ESPNews | Main Card 2pm ET LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/HxHKwc9C7H — UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2022

“It’s not even like it crosses my mind [that Makhachev’s team talk trash]. They’re putting the wrong guy on the pedestal. The champion has a name and it’s Charles Oliveira. I’m the best in this division and I’m a problem for this division.”

Understandably, Makhachev feels he’s one bout from solving that problem. The Dagestani, beaten once in 23 pro MMA outings, believes he will take Oliveira down before finishing the submission specialist on the ground.

Oliveira, though, countered: “I’m ready. Anyone needs to believe and want, but that’s for them. If we go down to the ground, he’s facing the biggest finisher in the history of the UFC.

“But if you want to stand up, we’re going to stand up. I’m here to make history again. I’m here to shock the world.”

Brimming with confidence, Oliveira expects to defeat Makhachev in the capital and then face Alexander Volkanovski in either Brazil or Australia early next year. In fact, he says he's open to fighting the featherweight champion in both; Brazil for the lightweight belt; Volkanovski’s native Australia for the 145lb title.

To add an extra layer of intrigue, Volkanovski is in Abu Dhabi this week to serve as backup in case either Oliveira or Makhachev miss weight.

Makhachev, a former world Sambo champion, hopes that doesn't happen. He wants Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira throws a right against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona, in May 2022. AFP

“Right now he’s the champion, right now he’s the best lightweight,” he said. “But I don’t think he’s best. I know this is my moment and I believe right now I’m the best lightweight in the world.

“He’s a champion. But he has to show all fighters a good example. He has to be professional. I hope he’s going to make weight this time.”

Makhachev, 31, reckons it's his time to shine.

“Honestly, I’m so excited, because all my life I’m waiting for that moment and now I’m very close. And I’m ready. My goal is finish him on the ground because I have to show all people my grappling level.

Expand Autoplay Islam Makhachev submits Dan Hooker in their lightweight bout at UFC 267 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on October 30, 2021. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“This is a MMA fight. We’re going to begin with the stand-up and I’m going to check his skills there. I just have to do what I’m good at: close the distance, hold them, take him down.

"If I let [Oliveira] work he’s going to do many stuff.”

Of the brewing rivalry between opposing sides, Makhachev said: “My team don’t have pressure. I don’t have pressure. His team have some pressure.

“Because he has a big team, I have a big team, and already we beat two guys from his team: Islam Mamedov [defeated Jorge Patino in 2015], and Tagir Ulanbekov [beat Allan Nascimento last year in Abu Dhabi].

“Saturday night it’s going to be 3-0.”