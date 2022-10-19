Aljamain Sterling 'just wants to smash' TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling is aiming to “shut up for good” TJ Dillashaw in their bantamweight title bout in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The American, making the second defence of the crown, goes up against the former two-time champion in the penultimate encounter at UFC 280 at Etihad Arena.

Sterling, who rides a seven-fight win streak, has been vocal in his condemnation of Dillashaw’s ban from the sport in 2019 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Subsequently, he had to relinquish his bantamweight belt.

On Wednesday, though, Dillashaw declared himself the best 135-pounder in UFC history; something Sterling later took umbrage at.

“For him to go out and say he’s the greatest bantamweight of all time right now, that just shows his arrogance,” Sterling said. “Which is exactly what I talk about. And I just can’t wait to bring him a little bit of humble pie.

“I need to skin the snake and just shut this guy up for good. I really just want to smash TJ Dillashaw.”

Sterling, 21-3 in professional MMA, did acknowledge Dillashaw’s credentials, but said: “I don’t know if he’s the same TJ of old who had that crazy run [nine wins from 10 fights between 2014 and 2018].

“But I still think he’s talented. He’s tough, he showed that he’s durable, he won’t quit. I just can’t wait to put my hands on the guy and see what happens.”

In contrast, Dillashaw told reporters in Abu Dhabi that he doesn’t regard Sterling as having similar mettle to what he displayed in his most recent bout – his comeback from suspension - against Cory Sandhagen in July last year.

Back then, Dillashaw came through a badly injured knee sustained in the opening round to prevail by split decision. His return to the octagon was since delayed by surgery.

“I think he’s got a quit button in him and I’m going to find it,” Dillashaw said of Sterling. “I don’t. When I get out there, I turn into the Terminator.

“My last fight really proved that – I don’t think anyone really understands what I had to go through in that fight. Let alone the pressure of coming back off the suspension and what people were expecting to see from me.

“And then I blow my knee out in the first round through a scramble; completely annihilated it – I didn’t even know how bad at the time. And just having to bite down on my mouthpiece with one eye and one leg and get that victory.

“It says a lot about what I’m willing to do, push through. I don’t have a quit button, I’m not going to stop, no matter what you throw at me.”