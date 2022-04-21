Robert Whittaker out of UFC 275 as Marvin Vettori targets Khamzat Chimaev or Darren Till

Robert Whittaker has withdrawn from his upcoming fight with Marvin Vettori at UFC 275, with the Italian calling on Khamzat Chimaev or Darren Till to step in.

Whittaker and Vettori were slated to go head-to-head at the stacked June 11 card in Singapore, in a contest that pitted together the No 1-ranked middleweight contender against the current No 3.

However, Whittaker confirmed early on Thursday that he was unable to take part because of injury, with the former champion targeting a return to competition later in the summer.

“Sorry to say guys due to an injury I took early in the camp I’m not able to compete in June,” Whittaker wrote on Twitter. “I did everything I could to get it right but it’s not healing in time. All this means is that I’ll be back in the octagon a couple months later and I’ll be better than ever.”

Vettori, meanwhile, wasted little time in confirming that he would not sit out until Whittaker was fit again. The one-time middleweight title challenger, who last fought in October when he defeated Paulo Costa by unanimous decision, is targeting a match-up against the fast-rising Chimaev or the Chechen-born Swede’s new teammate, Till.

“We’re back at this,” Vettori posted on Twitter. “I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back-to-back. Let’s do it. I’m willing to die, just show up.”

Vettori, whose professional MMA record stands at 18-5, included both fighters' handles in the tweet. Chimaev, 11-0, is coming off victory at welterweight in his Fight of the Year contender against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 earlier this month. As for Till, he last competed in September, when he lost to Derek Brunson to extend his run to four defeats in his past five fights.

UFC 275 in Singapore features two championship fights: light-heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on Jiri Prochazka in his first title defence since winning the belt in Abu Dhabi in October, while Rose Namajunas defends her strawweight crown in a rematch against Carla Esparza.