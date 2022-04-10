Khamzat Chimaev defeats Gilbert Burns on points in thrilling fight at UFC 273

Khamzat Chimaev delivered once more on his huge potential early on Sunday, but was made to work hard for the win in a Fight of the Year contender against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

The unbeaten welterweight, who entered the octagon untested in all four UFC appearances to date, scored a unanimous decision victory at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, taking the contest 29-28 on all three judges’ scorecards.

The victory, against the division’s No 2-ranked contender, lifts Chimaev’s professional record to 11-0. However, having dropped Burns at the end of the first round, Chimaev was himself floored towards the conclusion of an incredible second round. The third round was another back-and-forth affair, with Chimaev doing just enough to triumph.

Speaking to Joe Rogan inside the octagon immediately afterwards, the Chechen-born Swede said: “Tough guy, brother. I didn’t know he was so tough. This has never happened to me before. Now I’m bloody, I’m tired, I feel a little pain … I love this.”

Reacting to a defeat in which his stock nonetheless undoubtedly rose, Burns said: “You know, Joe, I don't care. I come in here to fight. I go against the odds, I don't care. Every time I step in here I'm going to give everything I have. They'll have to kill me, but I'm not going to stop.”