Blachowicz, Teixeira, Yan and Sandhagen take part in open workouts ahead of UFC 267

The four main fighters headlining this Saturday's UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi all took part in open workouts on Wednesday.

Jan Blachowicz puts his light heavyweight title on the line against Glover Teixeira while Petr Yan and Corey Sandhagen, who will battle for the interim bantamweight belt, all took part in the workouts at W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island.

Blachowicz returns to the scene of his title triumph last September, when he defeated Dominick Reyes via second-round TKO in Abu Dhabi for the vacant strap.

In Teixeira, he’s taking on the division’s No 1-ranked challenger, and a long-time title hopeful. The Brazilian (32-7) may be 41 now but, like Blachowicz, he rides a five-fight win streak.

Sandhagen (14-3) stepped in as a late replacement after champion Aljamain Sterling’s withdrawal last month through injury.