'I'm here to take over' - Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett seals spectacular win on UFC debut

Paddy Pimblett has his arm raised in victory after knocking out Luigi Vendramini during the UFC Fight Night event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Zuffa LLC

Paddy Pimblett described himself as the UFC’s “new cash cow” following a stunning debut in which he delivered on his huge promise in Las Vegas.

The much-hyped Englishman, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, registered a first-round TKO victory against Luigi Vendramimi early Sunday at The Apex.

Pimblett, 26, was rocked early with a thunderous left hand by the Brazilian, but recovered brilliantly to unleash a barrage of punches that eventually dropped his opponent. Referee Mark Smith stopped the encounter at 4 minutes and 26 seconds.

Speaking to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping inside the octagon immediately afterwards, Pimblett said: "I'm here to take over, lad. I'm the new cash cow. I'm the new main man on the UFC roster.

"People are going to be calling me out now. You know who the boy is.”

Pimblett, nicknamed “The Baddy” and drawing comparisons with Conor McGregor, has long been linked with the UFC, even twice turning down contract offers to join the world’s lead mixed martial arts promotion. The Liverpool-born athlete, competing at lightweight, said that he did not feel the time was ready to compete on that stage.

On his impressive bow, Pimblett told reporters afterwards: “It was never going to go wrong. This is my destiny.

“I showed everyone that I can come through adversity as well, because he did catch me with a nice left hook. I need to stop letting people punch me in the face. I want to put on too much of a show, so I just put my hands down and get into firefights with people.

“I can’t help myself. I like fighting. It’s pretty stupid, because it can go wrong. But it didn’t go wrong.”

Pimblett is targeting a second UFC outing before the end of the year, and called on the promotion's president, Dana White, to make him the lead bout in front of a capacity crowd in an arena in England. This weekend’s event, which featured a heavy British presence and was headlined by Darren Till’s submission defeat to Derek Brunson, was initially set for London.

As for who he would like to take on next, Pimblett said: “Luigi Vendramini was the fourth name I got put forward to me for this fight. Every other name I got put to me I said, 'Yeah'. I’ll never say no to a fight. Whatever name gets put to me on the contract, I’m going to sign it.

"I don’t care if they’re ranked or not ranked or where they’re from, or where it is, if it’s in their backyard. If it’s in their backyard, everyone will start going sick when I walk out anyway. That’s just what I do.

“But as Dana said [in his pre-event teaser]... ‘Honourable mention to Paddy the Baddy’. He knows it will be fun going back to England with this kid. November or December, let’s get a show in England, and let’s blow the roof off.

“People think I’m a grappler, and I’ve just shut everyone up. I can strike. I can grapple. I can wrestle. I’ve got the personality. I’ve got the look. The new king’s here.”

US PGA Championship in numbers 1 Joost Luiten produced a memorable hole in one at the par-three fourth in the first round. 2 To date, the only two players to win the PGA Championship after winning the week before are Rory McIlroy (2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational) and Tiger Woods (2007, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational). Hideki Matsuyama or Chris Stroud could have made it three. 3 Number of seasons without a major for McIlroy, who finished in a tie for 22nd. 4 Louis Oosthuizen has now finished second in all four of the game's major championships. 5 In the fifth hole of the final round, McIlroy holed his longest putt of the week - from 16ft 8in - for birdie. 6 For the sixth successive year, play was disrupted by bad weather with a delay of one hour and 43 minutes on Friday. 7 Seven under par (64) was the best round of the week, shot by Matsuyama and Francesco Molinari on Day 2. 8 Number of shots taken by Jason Day on the 18th hole in round three after a risky recovery shot backfired. 9 Jon Rahm's age in months the last time Phil Mickelson missed the cut in the US PGA, in 1995. 10 Jimmy Walker's opening round as defending champion was a 10-over-par 81. 11 The par-four 11th coincidentally ranked as the 11th hardest hole overall with a scoring average of 4.192. 12 Paul Casey was a combined 12 under par for his first round in this year's majors. 13 The average world ranking of the last 13 PGA winners before this week was 25. Kevin Kisner began the week ranked 25th. 14 The world ranking of Justin Thomas before his victory. 15 Of the top 15 players after 54 holes, only Oosthuizen had previously won a major. 16 The par-four 16th marks the start of Quail Hollow's so-called "Green Mile" of finishing holes, some of the toughest in golf. 17 The first round scoring average of the last 17 major champions was 67.2. Kisner and Thorbjorn Olesen shot 67 on day one at Quail Hollow. 18 For the first time in 18 majors, the eventual winner was over par after round one (Thomas shot 73).

