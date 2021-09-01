UFC 267: Tickets for UFC's return to Abu Dhabi go on sale

Jan Blachowicz, left, puts his light-heavyweight title on the line against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. Zuffa LLC

Tickets for the UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi in October went on sale on Wednesday.

UFC 267, headlined by two world title bouts, takes place at Etihad Arena on October 30 and will be open to a limited capacity in line with public health guidelines. Attendees aged 16 and over must be fully vaccinated and able to present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event. Tickets begin at Dh495 and are available to purchase in groups of two to six.

UFC 267, the promotion’s next stop in the capital following the hugely successful Fight Island series, is topped by the light-heavyweight championship bout between title-holder Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, the No 1-ranked contender.

The night’s other title fight features bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling’s defence against Petr Yan, the man from whom he took the belt in controversial circumstances in March. Sterling won the bout at UFC 259 by disqualification following an illegal knee from Yan.

Elsewhere on the card, Khamzat Chimaev makes his long-awaited comeback in his welterweight clash with China’s Li Jingliang, while fast-rising Islam Makhachev will be looking to continue his quest for lightweight gold in his encounter against former champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Makhachev, a close friend and teammate of Khabib Nurmagomedov, rides an eight-fight win streak. In all, 12 bouts have been officially confirmed by the UFC.

The prelims begin at 6:30pm, with the main card commencing at 10pm. Ticket details can be found at www.etihadarena.ae or www.ticketmaster.ae. UFC 267 concludes Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

