Belinda Bencic on returning to world's top 10, her 'bitter' Melbourne exit and advising mum-to-be Ons Jabeur

This week, for the first time in WTA history, two mothers are ranked in the top 10 simultaneously, with Belinda Bencic rising to No 9 in the world and Elina Svitolina to No 10.

WTA CEO Portia Archer described it as an “incredible moment for tennis and for women’s sport”, and both players are proud of what they’ve achieved so far in their respective journeys back from maternity leave.

Bencic, a former world No 4, gave birth to her daughter Bella in April 2024 and was back on court competing in some lower-level tournaments by October that same year.

The Swiss Olympic gold medallist was officially back on tour at the start of 2025 and in February, she clinched the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title, in what was just the fourth WTA tour-level tournament of her comeback.

She’s back in the UAE capital this week, not just as the defending champion, but as a top-10 player, having re-entered that exclusive ranking bracket three weeks ago, a mere 14 months after returning from her maternity break.

Rocketing from 421 in the world at the start of 2025 to inside the top 10 a year later is a remarkable feat for any player, let alone a new mother; did Bencic give herself a chance to celebrate hitting that milestone?

“I think just a small celebration with myself inside,” the 28-year-old told The National ahead of her Wednesday opener in Abu Dhabi.

“I don't think we had a big celebration. Of course, after the United Cup was nice. But then, of course, you go right away to Melbourne [for the Australian Open] and you have to prepare there and just be with your mind focused on that. Not yet, but of course, it means a lot.

“Even though it's just a number, it's something that you dream of. And I think it's my third time now coming back to top 10. So, yeah, I've done it a couple of times, but every time it feels very nice.”

Bencic made a strong start to her 2026 campaign, going undefeated in singles at the United Cup for Switzerland, with five victories, including two against top-10 opposition.

Her form in the opening week of the season forced many to consider her a serious contender at the Australian Open, but her run there was cut short by one of the tournament’s surprise packages, teenage Czech qualifier Nikola Bartunkova, in the second round.

“To be completely honest, it took more days than usual to get over the loss,” said Bencic, who will face British qualifier Sonay Kartal in her first match since that Australian Open defeat.

“I definitely felt like that was really bitter. I felt really good coming from the United Cup and starting also in the Australian Open. And, of course, like maybe everyone else, I had my hopes up as well. And I just found my opponent just played incredibly well and she completely deserved to win.

“It's unfortunate it happened in a Grand Slam. But, I mean, on we go. I think you have to have this short memory in tennis and just go to the next tournament and do better.”

Abu Dhabi is perhaps the perfect place for Bencic to move on from that loss, given she has won the tournament twice in the past three years. “I have the best memories, that's why I love coming back here,” she beams.

“I'm super excited to be here again. This is a tournament I genuinely really love and, of course, to have such good memories from last year, it's just really nice to come back here and kind of see, you know, how fast the year has gone by. I feel like I was here a week ago and now, yeah, I'm excited to start a tournament.”

Given how well her comeback has gone so far, it’s understandable that Bencic’s expectations, in terms of results, have gone up compared to last year.

It’s something she’s hoping to manage moving forward, starting with her Abu Dhabi curtain-raiser against Kartal on Wednesday.

“It's natural that your expectations become bigger. But it's only better you kind of go with the flow and have the same mindset that brought you where you are. And that's what I'm working on,” she explained.

“Of course, it's not easy. You sometimes feel like you should always compare yourself to the best. But sometimes you just have to play and kind of win with what you have on that day. So I'm working on that mental aspect and trying to have the same mindset.”

Bencic is just one of many mothers competing on tour at the moment, and Archer has reiterated the “WTA’s commitment to creating an environment where mothers can continue to compete and succeed, at the very highest level of sport – or any profession”.

Mothers coming back to the tennis tour is no longer a novelty, but commentary and coverage around these women can often focus too much on their family status, rather than on their on-court performances.

‘Supermom’ headlines and mother references during match calls are frequently overused, and while having mothers on tour is something to celebrate, Bencic believes there should be a balance when it comes to covering stories like hers on the professional tennis circuit.

“I think it's both, you know,” said Bencic. “In a way, yes, it should be celebrated because I think it's something that's coming more and more that [women are] starting to achieve incredible things after giving birth, which is really amazing.

“But then at some point on the court, you feel like, OK, when I step on the court, I don't care if I'm a mother, wife, daughter … you can have any circumstances or any private situations and you still have to perform on the court.

“I don't care what my opponent is doing in her private life. So, in a way, yeah, on the court, I just focus on being a tennis player and an athlete. But then, of course, if you go outside of the court and you think, ‘Wow, in one year, she came back to the top 10’, I think that is amazing and should be talked about.

“So, it's a little bit of both. But most importantly, it's what I am focusing on when I'm on the court.”

One player keen to launch a comeback from maternity leave later this year is Tunisian star Ons Jabeur, who is due to give birth to a baby boy this April.

Does Bencic have any tips for Jabeur if and when she decides to return to competition?

“It just really depends how she feels. For every mum-to-be, it's going to be a completely different experience so it's not comparable to anyone else,” said Bencic.

“I just hope that she really enjoys her time with her baby and just doesn't feel pressure that she has to come back. Just take it how she feels and just start very slow and kind of listen to herself on that. I want to see her at tournaments again so I wish her all the best.”