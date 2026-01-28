Novak Djokovic 'really sorry' for injured Lorenzo Musetti as he gets Australian Open reprieve

Novak Djokovic was extremely fortunate as his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title continued after fifth seed ​Lorenzo Musetti retired from their Australian Open quarter-final ​match with injury.

With Italian Musetti leading 6-4, 6-3, 1-3, an out-of-sorts Djokovic looked to be heading for the exit door.

However, Musetti sought treatment for a thigh injury after the third game of the third set. It quickly became clear he was in major trouble as he barely moved to shots, and he pulled off his bandanna before heading to the net.

Djokovic, who was forced out of last year's semi-final in Melbourne Park due to injury, admitted he was extremely fortunate, saying: “I don't know what to say except that I feel really sorry for him.

“He was the far better player, I was on my way home. It happened to me a few times but being in the quarters of a slam, two sets to love up, in full control, so unfortunate. I wish him a speedy recovery and he should have been the winner today no doubt.”

Djokovic has been fortunate so far at the Australian Open. He admitted the stars might be aligning after his fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik also pulled out due to injury.

“I'm going to double my prayers tonight of gratitude to the God for really giving me the opportunity,” he said. “I'm going to do my best in a couple of days to use it.”

The 38-year-old ‍Serb returned to action ‍after an extended break following a fourth-round walkover on ⁠Sunday. His freshness showed during a spirited start.

But some loose points thereafter allowed Musetti to level at 2-2 and the Italian then surged past Djokovic for the first time in the contest before wrapping up the opening set on serve.

Some fiery winners from both flanks helped Musetti break in the opening game of the next set, and though the 23-year-old let the advantage slip, he moved in front again to leave ​Djokovic struggling.

Djokovic ‍received treatment for a foot blister and went 2-1 up with a break ⁠in ‌the third. Then, it was Musetti's turn to call the trainer.

Musetti looked ⁠to have the issue under control but was far from 100 per cent and threw in the towel to gasps from the crowd on Rod Laver Arena, handing Djokovic his 103rd match win at the tournament to eclipse Roger Federer's mark.

Where is the privacy?

World No 2 Iga Swiatek demanded more privacy off the courts at the Australian Open after ⁠cameras captured Coco Gauff in a post-match meltdown well away from the playing area.

The incident occurred after Gauff's ​quick quarter-final defeat to Elina Svitolina. The American went behind a wall near the match call area deep inside stadium where she repeatedly smashed her racquet on ​the ground.

However, the cameras followed her and recorded the moment. Gauff later said she was unhappy that there was no privacy anywhere except the locker room.

“The question is, are we tennis players or ‌are we animals in the zoo?” Swiatek asked after she lost 7-5, ‍6-1 to Elena Rybakina in their quarter-final.

“It would be nice to have some privacy. It would be nice also ⁠to have your own process and not always be observed.”

American Jessica Pegula said off-court camera coverage is something the tournament needs to cut back on.

“I was, like, 'Can you just let the girls have like a moment to themselves?'” Pegula said. “Coco wasn't wrong when she said the only safe place is the locker room, which is crazy. You're just going about your day.”

On the court, Rybakina continued her dominant form to end Swiatek's hopes of a first Australian Open title.

Like Carlos Alcaraz, Swiatek only needed this trophy to complete the career Grand Slam, but she was unable to match the Spaniard by reaching the semi-finals.

Rybakina returned to top form at the end of last season by winning the WTA Finals. The fifth seed is yet to drop a set, with her victory over Swiatek making it eight straight wins over top-10 opponents.

In the second semi-final, Pegula maintained her unbeaten record against Amanda Anisimova.

Pegula's steady rise has been one of the most impressive stories in the women's game, with the 31-year-old American finally winning a Grand Slam quarter-final at the seventh time of asking at the US Open in 2024.

The last eight had been her ceiling in Australia but after knocking out defending champion Madison Keys in the fourth round, she defeated compatriot Anisimova 6-2, 7-6.