Australian Open: Novak Djokovic eyes more history while Jannik Sinner stays on course for hat-trick

He might be closing in on the finale of a remarkable tennis career but Novak Djokovic showed at the Australian Open on Thursday that he still possesses the weaponry to blitz through opponents in ruthless fashion.

The 38-year-old coasted into Round 3 at Melbourne Park after destroying Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli ​6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

Victory means Djokovic's record against qualifiers and lucky losers at Grand Slams stands at 37-0, the best of any man in the Open era.

“I didn’t know much about him until yesterday actually … it happens more often than not these days for me,” fourth seed Djokovic said after Thursday’s win over the 23-year-old World No 141.

“Respect is always there, and you don’t underestimate anyone,” he added. “He’s got a big serve, he’s got a big game, obviously he’s still lacking experience on the big stage but he’s got the game to go far and to go high in the rankings so I wish him that.”

If he can overcome Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday, Djokovic will become the first player to reach 400 Grand Slam wins and would equal Roger Federer’s record of 102 victories at the Australian Open.

Djokovic is chasing a record-extending 11th title at Melbourne Park which would represent his 25th Grand Slam trophy – taking him above Margaret Court for most Major crowns of all time.

The Serbian has quickly found his groove at what is his first tournament of 2026 having decided against competing at the Adelaide International warm-up event.

“I always try to work ⁠with purpose. I ‌had a longer off-season, like the off-season before this one. When I have more time, then I obviously try to ⁠look at my game and different elements that I can really improve,” said Djokovic, who ended his 2025 season by sealing his 101st title at the Hellenic Championships in Athens.

“Otherwise, what's ⁠the point? What's the point of competing and coming out and not really trying to be better than you were the season before? That's the mentality I try to nurture. It's been allowing me to play at the highest level at this age.

“I'm happy I'm able to play this way, considering the lack of competitive matches for more than two months. It's all been positive so far, positive signs. I've got to keep it up.”

Standing in the way of Djokovic's latest slice of history will be the current dominant duo of tennis, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, both of whom – like their veteran rival – are safely through to Round 3 having not dropped a set.

Djokovic could face two-time defending champion Sinner in the last four but cannot meet world No 1 Alcaraz until the final.

Sinner was also in action Thursday on Rod Laver Arena. The Italian steamrollered home hope James Duckworth 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 meaning the world No 2 has now gone 12 matches without losing a set.

“I feel like I'm in good shape at the moment,” said Sinner, who has Eliot Spizzirri of the United States next up. “Depending on how matches go and how long I stay on court, we will decide the work to do the next day.

“I know how much work I've put in so the body feels good and the mind is in a good moment.

Lorenzo Musetti, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz – seeded five, eight and nine – sealed straight-set wins over Lorenzo Sonego, Dane Sweeney and Vit Kopriva, respectively.

In the women's draw, six-time Major champion Iga Swiatek is still the running – like her male counterpart Alcaraz – to clinch a career Grand Slam in Melbourne.

After a below-par win over China's Yuan Yue in her opening match, Swiatek was more comfortable defeating another qualifier ‌in Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-3.

“It felt great playing today, I felt ⁠more free than in the first round so I wanted to go for it,” Swiatek said. “The conditions were not easy, I don't know if you can tell. It's super windy, so I needed to adjust to that so I'm happy for the performance for sure.”

American defending champion Maddison Keys survived a second-set stumble against countrywoman Ashlyn Krueger before going on to win 6-1, 7-5. She will take on unseeded Czech Karolina Pliskova in Round 3.

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula thrashed doubles partner McCartney Kessler 6-0, 6-2 in an all-American clash and has a meeting with Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva next.

Four-time Slam winner and former world No 1 Naomi Osaka defeated Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. The Japanese 16th seed takes on Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis in Round 3.