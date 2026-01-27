Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz dominates as Coco Gauff destroys racquet after heavy loss

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz brutally disposed off home hope Alex de Minaur on Tuesday to reach the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time.

Alcaraz, who will be the youngest male player to clinch a career Grand Slam if he secures his first Melbourne crown, was in imperious form thrashing De Minaur 7-5, 6-2, 6-1, sealing victory with an ace on Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard ruthlessly ended De Minaur's dream of becoming the first Australian in five decades to become men's champion at Melbourne Park.

Alcaraz will now go up against third seed Alexander Zverev, having yet to drop a set at this year's tournament with the pairs' head-to-head record currently standing at 6-6.

“I'm happy with the way I am playing here,” said 22-year-old Alcaraz. “From the first round to now, I am increasing my level every match. My team told me after the first match that my level I want to play is going to come.

“Today I felt really comfortable, playing great tennis which I am proud about.”

Learner Tien's bid to become the youngest man to reach the last four in Melbourne for 34 years were ended by Zverev.

The 20-year-old American reached a Grand Slam career high Round 4 Down Under last year but went one better this time round, defeating former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to secure his quarter-final spot.

But 25th seed Thien had no such joy against Zverev who produced a superb serving performance on his way to a 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, 7-6 triumph.

And the German third seed, who was thumped by Jannik Sinner in last year's final, admitted his young opponent had made life tough.

“Learner from the baseline was playing unbelievable,” said three-time slam finalist Zverev. “I don't think I've played anyone who plays that well from the baseline for a very long time.

“I don't know what [coach] Michael Chang has done with him in the off-season, but it's incredible. Without my 20 something [24] aces, I probably would not have won today.”

In the women's draw, world No 1 and two-time Melbourne champion Aryna Sabalenka again proved too strong for the latest teenage talent to cross her path.

In Round 4, the Belarusian defeated 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko to set up a last-eight clash with 18-year-old American Iva Jovic.

For the second match running, Sabalenka powered to a straight-sets victory, this time 6-3, 6-0, with Elina Svitolina next up for the four-time Grand Slam winner.

The 27-year-old, who has yet to drop a set at this year's tournament, has now made it to the semi-final stage at 14 of the last 17 majors she has contested.

“These teenagers are testing me in the last couple of rounds,” said Sabalenka, who was beaten by Madison Keys in last year's final and missed out on a third consecutive crown.

“She's an incredible player, it was a tough match – don't look at the score, it wasn't easy at all. I'm super happy with the win, it was a tough battle.”

Svitolina sailed through to her first Australian Open semi-final in surprisingly easy fashion against Coco Gauff as the American third seed's serving woes came back to haunt her in what was a humbling 6-1, 6-2 defeat.

A visibly frustrated Gauff was 3-0 down in the second set before finally managing to hold her serve for the first time and was seen on camera smashing her racquet to pieces as she walked back to the dressing room after the match.

“I tried to go somewhere where there was no cameras,” said Gauff of her post-match demolition job. “Certain moments – the same thing happened to Aryna [Sabalenka] after I played her in the final of the US Open – I feel like they don't need to broadcast.

“So maybe some conversations can be had, because I feel like, at this tournament, the only private place we have is the locker room.”

It was a complete disaster from start to finish for the 21-year-old reigning French Open champion who made five double faults, 26 unforced errors and secured just three winners in an error-strewn performance.

“I tried my best to be positive, but I just felt like nothing for me was working,” Gauff added. “That's a bit frustrating when you are out there and you feel like your strengths aren't really doing their thing.

“There were many matches watching Serena [Williams] play that she would play bad and be able to scrap those out and win the title. I just need to figure out how to get through those bad days.”