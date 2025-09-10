Canada and Israel Davis Cup tie moved behind closed doors over 'escalating safety concerns'

The Davis Cup World Group tie between Canada and Israel will be played behind closed doors without fans this weekend due to safety concerns.
Organisers announced that the decision had been made in consultation with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) due to “escalating safety concerns” flagged by local authorities and national security agencies.
It also comes after more than 400 Canadian athletes and academics, including Olympic runner Moh Ahmed, urged Tennis Canada to cancel the tie over Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.
Protests against Israel have become increasingly visible at global sporting events, including cycling's Vuelta a Espana where several stages of the race have been disrupted by demonstrations against the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team.
Tennis Canada CEO Gavin Ziv called the outcome “very disappointing” but said the safety of athletes, fans and staff takes top priority.
“At the heart of this difficult decision is our responsibility to protect people while ensuring that this Davis Cup tie can still take place,” Ziv said.
“We were forced to conclude that playing behind closed doors was the only way to both safeguard those involved and preserve the event itself.”
The tie, which will be played on Friday and Saturday, was initially to be played at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. Tennis Canada says fans who purchased tickets will receive a full refund within 30 days.
“Roughly 1,500 tickets per day are being refunded,” a Tennis Canada spokesperson said.
“As a not for profit, we’re still assessing the financial impact of this decision but it’s clear it will result in a significant loss of revenue for us.
“However, our priority has always been and remains the safety of people first. Playing behind closed doors is the only responsible option that allows the tie to go ahead while eliminating this risk.”
There will also be no media allowed into the venue, with all player access being hosted virtually.
Halifax Regional Police did not say whether threats were directed at the Israeli team, but said officers will be present at the event.
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said it was disappointed the event had to be closed to fans.
“Cheering for Team Canada is part of what it means to be Canadian. Yet, a small group of extremists have hijacked the Davis Cup, silencing thousands of fans – many of whom travelled from afar – who simply wanted to show pride in their country,” the CIJA said in a statement.
“Tennis Canada’s decision was made to protect Canadians in the face of serious threats. It is unacceptable that hate, harassment, and intimidation have made it unsafe to support our athletes in our own country.”
