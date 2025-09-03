Novak Djokovic powers to victory over Taylor Fritz and sets up Carlos Alcaraz clash in US Open last four

Novak Djokovic set up a box office US Open semi-final with Carlos Alcaraz as the Serbian star kept his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam on track.

The 38-year-old Djokovic advanced to a record-equalling 14th US Open semi-final with a four-set win over fourth seed Taylor Fritz on Tuesday, eliminating the last American in the men's draw.

Djokovic's 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory saw him improve to 16-0 against US opponents in New York as he reached the last four of a major for the 53rd time.

"It was an incredibly close match. It was really anybody's match," said Djokovic, who also drew level with Jimmy Connors for the most US Open semi-final appearances.

"I thought I was really lucky to save some crucial break points in the second set. I think for most of the second and third sets he was the better player."

Fritz saved two match points in a tight fourth set before sealing his own fate with a double fault.

"That last game was nerve-wracking. A tough one for Taylor to finish with a double fault, he didn't deserve that," said Djokovic.

Djokovic and Alcaraz will square off for the first time since the Australian Open quarter-finals in January when the Serbian won in four sets to take a 5-3 edge in their rivalry.

Friday's encounter is their fifth at a Grand Slam but first at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic has won all three past meetings on hard courts.

Djokovic broke Fritz straight away inside a raucous Arthur Ashe stadium as he zipped into a 3-0 lead in the first set and brought up set point on his opponent's serve in the eighth game.

Fritz resisted and piled on the pressure in the following game as he earning five break points.

He couldn't convert though as Djokovic relied on his trademark grit to foil Fritz, including in an astonishing 25-stroke rally.

Djokovic eventually held to clinch the set but Fritz carved out more chances in the fourth and sixth games of the second set.

His failure to capitalise allowed Djokovic to again seize the initiative by breaking for a 4-3 advantage. Fritz broke back with Djokovic serving for a two-set lead only to tamely surrender his own serve with a double-fault in the ensuing game.

Djokovic made no mistake this time to clinch the set and mockingly blew kisses to the crowd as he walked to his chair.

But he began to get riled up with the pro-Fritz support willing their man back into the contest, prompting Djokovic to plead with the umpire to do more to quieten the crowd.

His focus dipped and Fritz broke to nudge 3-1 ahead and force a fourth set. It went on serve until Djokovic brought up two match points with Fritz trying to stay alive.

Fritz scrambled to save both but Djokovic earned another shot and the American double-faulted to seal his rival's passage to the last four.

Alcaraz plays 'perfect' match

Earlier in the session, Alcaraz almost hit perfection as he continued his relentless march at the US Open with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-finals.

Alcaraz is yet to lose a set at the tournament in his quest for a sixth Grand Slam title. He won his first major at the US Open in 2022 as a teenager.

"I just played a really - or almost perfect match," said Alcaraz, who has won 35 of his last 36 matches since the start of the Italian Open in May.

"It seems like, OK, just two more steps to do, and let's see what happens. But yeah, I'm just feeling great and hungry to make it."

Lehecka was bidding to reach his first semi-final at a major but accepted he was no match Tuesday for Alcaraz.

"I kind of met the Grand Slam version of Carlos," Lehecka said. "He just showed that he is one of the contenders, for sure. Everyone knew that, and he proved that."

Alcaraz can reclaim the world number one ranking from Jannik Sinner with another triumph in New York.

"It's really difficult not to think about it," said the 22-year-old.

"Every time I step onto the court I try not to think about it. If I think about the number one spot too much, I think I'm going to put pressure on myself and I don't want to do that."

