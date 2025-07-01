153mph serve - Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard shatters Wimbledon record

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard may not be the most talked about player at the ongoing Championships but the Frenchman has already etched his name in history books by serving the fastest serve ever recorded at Wimbledon.

During his match against fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz, Mpetshi Perricard smashed a tournament-record 153mph (246kph) serve in the opening-round clash.

Mpetshi Perricard's record serve came in the opening game. The Frenchman took the first two sets 7-6, 7-6 before Fritz grabbed the next two 6-4, 7-6.

The match was suspended after four sets late on Monday night because of the tournament’s 11pm curfew. The two will resume their battle on Tuesday.

Mpetshi Perricard broke the previous Wimbledon mark of 148mph, by Taylor Dent in 2010.

However, Fritz not only managed to return the serve, he eventually won the point.

The 6'8" Mpetshi Perricard started the match by crushing a 149mph serve, which was already enough to break Dent’s record. The 21-year-old then sent down a 146mph serve at 15-0 before creating history on the following point.

The Frenchman's record is among the fastest serves ever recorded in professional tennis. Below is the list of the fastest serves in history, according to available records. Not all are ratified by the ATP.

Fastest serves in men's tennis

1. Sam Groth (Australia) – 263.4kph (163.7mph); Busan Challenger, 2012

2. Albano Olivetti (France) – 257.5kph (160mph); Trofeo FAIP – Perrel, 2012

3. John Isner (US) – 253kph (157.2mph); Davis Cup, 2016

= 4. Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) – 251kph (156mph); Davis Cup, 2011

= 4. Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) – 251kph (156mph); Pekao Szczecin Open, 2012

6. Milos Raonic (Canada) – 249.9kph (155.3mph); SAP Open, 2012

7. Andy Roddick (US) – 249.4kph (155mph); Davis Cup, 2004

8. Chris Guccione (Australia) – 248kph (154.1mph); Davis Cup, 2006

9. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France) – 246.23kph (153mph); Wimbledon, 2025

10. Joachim Johansson (Sweden) – 244.6kph (152mph); Davis Cup, 2004