Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after winning a point against Coco Gauff in Riyadh. AFP
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after winning a point against Coco Gauff in Riyadh. AFP

Sport

Tennis

WTA Finals: Barbora Krejcikova beats Coco Gauff to seal semi-final spot and eliminate Iga Swiatek

Czech player grinds out victory against American as final four takes shape in Riyadh

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

November 07, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today