Manchester United must stick together to turn around fortunes, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has called on Manchester United to "stick together" after Wednesday's defeat to Newcastle United in the League Cup fourth round added another disappointment to a difficult season.

United, who beat Newcastle in last season's League Cup final, saw their title defence end in a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford, with Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall, and Joe Willock on target for the visitors.

It was the second time in three days United have lost 3-0 at home, having been beaten by the same score by local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

United have now lost eight of their last 15 games in all competitions, and five of their first 10 at home for the first time since 1930/31.

They have also lost five of their first 10 Premier League games for the first time, while their hopes of advancing to the Champions League knockout stages hang by a thread after two losses in their first three group games.

"It is not good enough. We know that," United manager Ten Hag said. "We were in the game and in a couple of minutes, we gave the game away. That's below our standards and we know that. We have to take responsibility for this."

Ten Hag said it was vital for his players to regain their confidence as United attempt to rediscover the form that saw them finish third in the Premier League last season, as well as reach both cup finals.

"You only get your confidence when you take responsibility and you fight and you are winning and dictating the crowd," he said. "When you do that, you get results and from there you build your own confidence. Confidence is something that is in your own hands and that is individual but of course, you have to do it as a team. You have to stick together."

Considering the impressive progress United made in Ten Hag's first season, it would have seemed inconceivable that the Dutchman would be under pressure just months into his second campaign, but such has been United's poor form, the manager finds himself under increasing scrutiny.

However, Ten Hag insisted he is the man to reverse the club's fortunes.

"I understand that when the results are not there, it is a logical process to question [the manager]. But I am confident I can do it," he said. "With all my clubs I have done it and also last year I did it here as well. In this moment, we are in a bad place. I take responsibility for it. I see it as a challenge."

While United are left to pick up the pieces of their latest setback, Newcastle moved on to the quarter-finals and a clash with Chelsea.

"I think the spirit of the group just showed in the performance, the togetherness, the unity," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.

"This is a really tough place to come and to score the goals we did at the times we did and just the manner of the performance really pleased me."