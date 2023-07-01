Iga Swiatek confident she will be ready for Wimbledon despite illness

World No 1 Iga Swiatek is confident she will be ready for Wimbledon despite being struck-down by illness this week.

The four-time Grand Slam champion admitted she had “barely slept” due to stomach ache and there were fears the Pole might be a doubt for her All England Club opener against China's Zhu Lin on Monday.

Swiatek pulled out of her scheduled semi-final at the grass-court event in Bad Homburg on Friday with a fever and possible food poisoning but was at Wimbledon on Saturday and feeling positive.

“I had a really bad night [on Thursday],” she said. “We did with my conditioning coach measurements in the morning. They didn't really look good because I barely slept.

“I had a stomach ache, but I don't know if there was something wrong or not. Later in the day I felt OK so I'm pretty sure it's going to be fine.

“I really feel like I used my time in Bad Homburg to practise and get used to the grass court. I feel every year that I'm getting into the rhythm a little bit faster. So I feel like I'm ready and I'm pretty excited for the tournament.”

Swiatek, who secured a third French Open title last month after beating Karolina Muchova in three sets at Roland Garros, has never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon, in 2021.

Last year, she saw a 37-match win-streak come to an end in the third round in London, where she fell to a shock defeat against French veteran Alize Cornet.

But Swiatek remains confident she has what it takes to succeed at the grass-court major.

“Some years I felt really good on grass, like when I was a junior, then I had some tournaments that I was hoping to play a little bit better,” she said.

Expand Autoplay Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the French Open women's singles title after defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in the final on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Reuters

“For sure getting used to the grass was always a tricky part because when you play well at Roland Garros, then you have less time to prepare for Wimbledon.

“Last year when I didn't play any matches before Wimbledon, it was hard to use my intuition because there was pressure. I felt like I'm playing a Grand Slam and I played so well at Roland Garros that I should play well here as well. But it's different.

“Your brain kind of has to feel the ball is bouncing lower. You can't think about things like that during the match. So I think this year it's going to be a little bit easier for me to use my intuition a little bit more.

“Deeply I believe the best players, they can play on all surfaces,” said the 22-year-old. I want to become that kind of player who can play well on grass, as well, and feel comfortable there.

“Last year I feel like we've done a pretty good job with my coach in terms of my touch and getting back slices and also playing slice sometimes.

“: This year I feel like we had more time to focus on the basics, more time to also play matches. I'm using that time as much as possible.

“I was actually thinking last year that maybe it would be good doing part of the pre-season on grass. I heard that Roger [Federer] once did the pre-season at Roland Garros, I think, because he wanted to win Roland Garros later in the season.

“If I would have more time to play on grass, I'm pretty sure that I would be able to play better and better.”