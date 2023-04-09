Stefanos Tsitsipas 'refreshed' and ready for hat-trick bid at Monte Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he is feeling "refreshed" and ready to go as the Greek aims to get his clay-court swing underway with a third successive title at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Tsitsipas has experienced a mixed season so far, starting superbly with a 10-match winning run which carried him to the Australian Open final, but since defeat to Novak Djokovic in the title match, the world No 3 lost early in Rotterdam and Indian Wells, followed by a fourth-round exit in Miami.

Back on his most successful surface – four of Tsitsipas' nine titles have come on clay while his first Grand Slam final was at the French Open – the Greek is hoping his fond memories of Monte Carlo and his affinity for the Principality will hold hm in good stead as he goes for the hat-trick.

“It is a pleasure to return to the clay-court swing,” Tsitsipas, a Monte Carlo resident, said in his pre-tournament press conference. “It is one of the most fascinating parts of the year, starting the clay-court swing in Monte Carlo, which is my favourite place in the world.

“I am looking to make it three [titles]. But I won’t take too much time thinking of it. I am feeling refreshed that we are able to start playing on clay again.”

Tsitsipas won the 2021 Monte Carlo title by defeating Andrey Rublev in the final for his first Masters 1000 crown, before successfully defending the trophy last year against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. It is the second time Tsitsipas has retained a title after going back-to-back at the Marseille Open in 2019 and 2020.

“I am enjoying the fact that I have won this event twice. I feel good playing here, I feel good in front of my fans,” Tsitsipas, 24, said. “The Monegasque people have showed their love and support and the Italian and French fans. Also the Greek community. They are here and I know most of them.

“It is my home tournament and having won the event twice, it gives me so much happiness that I was able to live and experience those moments. I am hoping to make it more than twice this week.”

Tsitsipas, who will be seeded second in the injury absence of world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz, has received a bye to the second round and will begin his tournament against either Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi or Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

While Alcaraz and undisputed king of clay Rafael Nadal will both be absent, Tsitsipas' title defence will face a renewed challenge from world No 1 Novak Djokovic, who returns to the tour having been forced to sit out the Indian Wells and Miami Open 'sunshine double' due to Covid-related entry regulations.