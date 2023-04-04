Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz out of Monte Carlo Masters

Spanish big guns Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have both dropped out of the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters due to injury concerns.

Nadal has been out of action since suffering a hip problem during the Australian Open in January – where he fell to a second-round defeat against Mackenzie McDonald – and has now decided he is not fit enough to compete at a tournament he has won a record 11 times.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion generally uses the event as a key part of his preparations for the French Open, which starts on May 28.

Nadal has won 14 of his major titles on the clay of Roland Garros, including last year when he thrashed Casper Ruud in straight sets, despite struggling with a chronic foot problem.

“Hi everyone, I'm still not ready to compete at the highest level,” said world No 14 Nadal on Twitter. “I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo.

“I am not yet in a position to play with the maximum guarantees and I continue my preparation process, hoping to return soon.”

World No 2 Alcaraz is going through a mixed year so far that has seen him miss the Australian Open due to injury, end Daniil Medvedev's winning run to claim the title at Indian Wells, but lose in the Miami Masters semi-finals to Jannik Sinner last week.

But the 19-year-old has joined countryman Nadal in missing the Monte Carlo event that starts on April 8.

“After two months abroad, I am happy to return home but sad because I finished my last match in Miami with physical discomfort," said Alcaraz.

“After visiting my doctor in Murcia today and being evaluated, I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour.

“I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand and muscular discomfort in the spine that needs rest to prepare for everything that is to come.”

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, ranked seventh in the world, will also miss the tournament – won for the past two years by Stefanos Tsitsipas – as he is struggling with a knee problem.

“I decided it was the smartest decision to take some time off so I'm able to fully heal and recover before my next tournament at the Madrid Open,” the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram.