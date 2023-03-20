Carlos Alcaraz returns to world No 1 after beating Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells final

Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the world rankings after sweeping past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 to win the Indian Wells Masters title on Sunday.

The Spanish top seed ended Medvedev's 19-match winning streak, denying him a fourth title in as many tournaments to ensure he will supplant Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic atop the rankings.

"It feels amazing to lift the trophy here, to recover the No 1," said 19-year-old Alcaraz, who last season became the youngest player in ATP Tour history to reach the top ranking. "I would say this has been the perfect tournament."

Djokovic, barred from entering the United States because he hasn't been vaccinated against Covid-19, sat out Indian Wells and will miss the Miami Open starting this week, where Alcaraz is the defending champion.

Alcaraz, 19, who first reached world No 1 after winning the US Open last year, claimed his third Masters 1000 title and joined compatriot Rafael Nadal as the only players to win at least three as a teenager. Nadal won six before turning 20.

Alcaraz was unstoppable on Stadium Court, breaking through what he'd called the "wall" of Medvedev's formidable defences.

Medvedev, coming off titles in Rotterdam, Doha, and Dubai, could find no answer as Alcaraz fired winners from all over the court, defying the windy conditions.

"Daniil obviously didn't play at his best level, but I'm very happy for my performance and how I played this tournament," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz has returned to No 1 despite a late start to the year. Injury forced him to miss the Australian Open, where Djokovic claimed a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title.

Since launching his season in February, Alcaraz has won a title in Buenos Aires and reached the final in Rio de Janeiro. But to stay at the top he will have to successfully defend his Miami title over the course of the next two weeks.

Medvedev, a former world No 1 and US Open winner himself, was disappointed that he didn't play his best, but pleased to get past the fourth round at Indian Wells for the first time, despite twisting his ankle in a win over Alexander Zverev and cutting his thumb in another tumble against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

"Why didn't I play my best? I don't know. Maybe it was his ball. Maybe it was the wind, was pretty windy today, and for him it was easier to go through this wind, and that's normal," Medvedev said.

"But the week was amazing. I would like to thank this court. I was giving a hard time to it, so it gave me a hard time also, rolled my ankle, but it gave me the chance to finish the tournament so thanks a lot to this court."