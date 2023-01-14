Nadal ready for Australian Open title defence but admits Djokovic is favourite

Rafael Nadal has insisted his warm-up defeats ahead of the Australian Open are "just part of the business" as he prepared for his title defence.

Nadal heads into a first-round match against emerging 21-year-old Briton Jack Draper undercooked and with only one win since September's US Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner crashed in his season-opening match at the mixed teams United Cup in Sydney to 12th-ranked Cameron Norrie and then again to Australia's Alex de Minaur.

"I have been losing more than usual, so that's part of the business," said the Spanish top seed. "But I feel ready, honestly. The only thing that didn't happen in my side is victories.

"That's the real thing. But for the rest of the things that I am building to be ready for a tournament like this one, I feel quite ready.

"I would love to arrive here with a couple of victories, yes. That didn't happen, so need to accept that, need to live with it."

Nadal arrived at Melbourne Park last below par after a serious foot injury but ended up winning his second Australian Open crown by beating Russian Daniil Medvedev in a classic final.

Since bowing out of the United Cup earlier this month with losses to Norrie and De Minaur, world number two Nadal said his overall condition had improved, and that being a father had not impacted his training regime.

Expand Autoplay Novak Djokovic receives treatment during an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. EPA

However, Nadal admitted Novak Djokovic was clear favourite in Australia. Djokovic is back in Melbourne one year after he was detained and deported ahead of the tournament after refusing to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

The Serbian star, looking to equal Nadal's record-breaking 22 Slam titles, is back and in top form after winning the Adelaide International I event last week. That followed another ATP Finals crown in late 2022.

Nadal told Spanish reporters that his long-time rival was the clear favourite.

"Djokovic seems to be very well prepared. He got great results at the end of the year, he has also started the year winning. It is a tournament that has always been good to him," he said.

"If we talk about favourites, on Saturday before the start of the tournament, there is no doubt that he is the top favourite to win the title.

"But tournaments are not won on the Saturday before, you have to work for two weeks, although he has shown that he knows how to do it very well."

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu declared herself fit and ready to go at the Australian Open after a "team effort" to help her recover from an ankle injury.

The British number one's participation in the first grand slam of the year was thrown into doubt last week when she rolled her left ankle during her second-round match at the ASB Classic in Auckland and pulled out in tears.

Raducanu has built up her time on the practice court during the week at Melbourne Park and has appeared to be moving well in her last few sessions.

She said: "In the match, obviously, at the time, you're a bit worried about it. When you just go over, you don't really know what's going on.

"But we've been working very hard. It's been a team effort to get me to this place. We've definitely expedited the process but I'm feeling really good and looking forward to getting out on the court. It's just a huge, huge props to my team, really here and back home, who have helped get me to this place."